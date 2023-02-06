ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

6-month-old had fentanyl, cocaine in system: warrant

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCq1P_0keQ8s6s00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6-month-old boy came into contact with fentanyl after his mother reported she used the drug then fell asleep, according to a warrant filed by Bakersfield police.

The boy was taken to a hospital where a toxicology screening found fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the warrant says.

CHP: Alleged drunken driver ran stop sign, left scene of deadly crash

The 26-year-old mother on Dec. 7 called police to her apartment on Jefferson Street, between Inyo and Tulare streets. She admitted removing fentanyl from a box in her bedroom and using the drug in front of her baby, then falling asleep, according to the warrant.

The mother refused to name her dealer, according to the warrant. 17 News is withholding her name as she had not been charged as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Murder weapon, victim’s clothing displayed at ex-deputy’s retrial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gregory Laskowski cut open a plastic bag and pulled out a white sweater dotted with large orange-brown stains and what he described as “gaping holes.” The stains are dried blood. The holes were caused by gunshots. Tracie Johnn’a Clark, 15, wore the sweater when she was gunned down in 1987 by […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged with shooting at nephew pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was set at $25,000 on Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at his nephew. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Benny Laws had stayed out of trouble for nine years until Monday morning, when a dispute in the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court reportedly prompted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victims’ attorneys react to warrant on fatal BPD crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer might face manslaughter charges in connection to a deadly crash on South Vineland and Muller roads that left one dead and three injured. Documents obtained by 17 News give a first glimpse into the investigation by the California Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation of the crash. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Visalia man sentenced for trafficking meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents state 60-year-old James Cox and a third party, led by Cox, received over a pound of meth from co-defendant 31-year-old Renato Aguilera of Porterville […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Man gets 77 years to life for 2021 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting a man in the back in Downtown Bakersfield, according to court records. Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, was found guilty in December of attempted murder, assault with a gun and possession of a gun and ammunition by a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill Foods Co. shoppers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of threatening to kill shoppers outside the Foods Co. on Haley Street pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of making terroristic threats. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. ordered Adrian Aceves, 34, held without bail, noting he was on post-release community supervision when arrested. Police were […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk 20-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for David Amatrading, 20. According to the police department, Amatrading was last seen on San Emidio Street Tuesday and is considered at risk because of medical conditions. Amatrading is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man with 8 DUI convictions sentenced in fatal hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon making bail in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, Eric Miles Jr. flouted the terms of his release and got behind the wheel. He picked up a DUI charge, an offense with which he’s very familiar — he has eight prior convictions. On Tuesday, Miles, 32, was sentenced to five […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arraignment postponed for 2 charged in Baker Street homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of killing a man on Baker Street had their arraignment postponed Tuesday. Geovanny Garcia, 19, and Rafael Lopez, 37, made their first court appearance since being charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of a man early Saturday. Both were ordered held without bail and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hearing postponed for 2 charged in CDCR counselor’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It will be at least a week before a realistic trial date is set in the case of two men charged with killing a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor as he charged an electric vehicle. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, was charged with murder and robbery days after the Aug. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested again for hate crime, threatening to kill grocery shoppers: BPD

Update: Bakersfield Police have confirmed this is Aceves’ second time being arrested for a hate crime. In July 2021, Aceves brandished a knife and called employees “terrorists” at the King’s Drive-In on Niles Street. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill grocery shoppers while brandishing a hammer and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dying man indicated estranged girlfriend shot him: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he lay bleeding in the roadway, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano pointed to a woman kneeling next to him and said, “Ella me disparo (she shot me),” according to newly-released reports. The woman he pointed at was his estranged girlfriend, Cony Alvarado-Romero, according to the reports, which say the incident was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal

An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at family member: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a family member during a dispute Monday morning in south Bakersfield, according to a release from BPD. BPD officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court, just east of Hughes Lane, according to BPD. According […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigates human remains found on Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating human bones that were found on Chester Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the BPD, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Chester Avenue around 5:43 p.m. for human bones being found and upon arrival, officers confirmed it was human bones found. The investigation is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy