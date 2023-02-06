6-month-old had fentanyl, cocaine in system: warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6-month-old boy came into contact with fentanyl after his mother reported she used the drug then fell asleep, according to a warrant filed by Bakersfield police.

The boy was taken to a hospital where a toxicology screening found fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the warrant says.

The 26-year-old mother on Dec. 7 called police to her apartment on Jefferson Street, between Inyo and Tulare streets. She admitted removing fentanyl from a box in her bedroom and using the drug in front of her baby, then falling asleep, according to the warrant.

The mother refused to name her dealer, according to the warrant. 17 News is withholding her name as she had not been charged as of Monday afternoon.

