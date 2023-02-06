Read full article on original website
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
Long Beach Police Department investigating traffic fatality at Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue
On Feb. 4, 2023 at approximately 2:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers determined four parked vehicles and...
New Mom’s Touch Location in City of Industry Brings Korea’s number one chicken sandwich brand to foodie locals
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. /California Newswire/ — People in and around the City of Industry now have the opportunity to enjoy Korea’s number one chicken sandwich brand. Mom’s Touch has opened a new location there, adding to their existing locations in Gardena and Long Beach, California. The grand opening of this new location was Monday, February 6, 2023. It is situated at 13131 Crossroads Pkwy S, Suite B, in the City of Industry.
A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals
OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, February 9, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, February 9, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System
Orange County is home to the world’s largest water purification system for indirect potable reuse—and it’s only getting bigger. The Groundwater Replenishment System (GWRS), a joint project between Orange County Water District and Orange County Sanitation District, just finished its final expansion. We spoke to OCWD General Manager Mike Markus and the group’s recent president, Steve Sheldon, to learn more about this revolutionary facility.
Tacomasa to hold Open House/Grand Opening on February 16, 2023
Have you ever wished you could enjoy your favorite Tijuana B.C. Tacos without a trip south to the border? You’re in luck! TACOMASA in Cypress now has you covered. Restauranteur/Founder Ivan Flores and the Cypress Chamber of Commerce invite you to join us at TACOMASA’s Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening event on Thursday, February 16th from 3:30pm to 5:00pm to celebrate the grand opening of their new Cypress location! Come and taste the flavors of Mexico in Cypress! Head over to 5895 Katella Ave next to the Courtyard by Marriott – near Valley View & Katella.
South County Veterans Honor 80th Anniversary of the ‘Immortal Chaplains’
Veterans from groups around South County met at San Clemente’s Park Semper Fi on Friday, Feb. 3, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of a monumental sacrifice during World War II. Dana Point’s VFW Post 9934, San Clemente’s American Legion Post 423 and the Marine Corps League South Coast Detachment...
Long Beach PD investigating murder at 700 block of Broadway Court
On Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Broadway Court, regarding a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his...
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street
On Jan 29, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., officers responded to the area of Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles that had been involved in a collision. The Long Beach Fire...
City to Honor Late Fred Swegles with Photo Display in City Hall
The City of San Clemente will recognize the work of longtime reporter and late San Clemente figure Fred Swegles within the walls of its own City Hall, per a unanimous vote by the City Council this week. At its meeting on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, the council approved Councilmember Gene...
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Presidents Day
In observance of the Presidents Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on the holiday, and will resume the next day. Trash pick-up will remain as scheduled. For more...
The Tustin Police arrested a catalytic converter thief with help from a witness
Tustin patrol officers were dispatched to a catalytic converter theft which recently occurred. A witness provided a license plate for the suspect vehicle. Detectives surveilled the suspect’s associated address in another city and actually located him driving the vehicle. The stolen catalytic converter was located inside the suspect’s vehicle...
Laguna Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 6:03 p.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian near the 30600 block of S. Coast Highway. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures. The pedestrian was...
Sage Hill School in Newport Beach Impacts the Community One Hand at a Time
Two years ago, junior high school student Serena Chao saw a young girl receive a prosthetic hand for the very first time. When she saw the little girl beaming from ear-to-ear in excitement, Chao knew she wanted to be a part of whatever was helping this child’s dreams come true.
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Partners with Team Kids Charity for National Pizza Day February 9
Sgt. Pepperoni’s pizza store in Newport Beach loves their pizza, and they love giving back to charity. And so, in celebration of National Pizza Day on Thursday, Feb. 9, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from all heart-shaped pizza sales to Team Kids. This includes pre-ordered sales, deliveries, take-out, and in-store. Pre-order sales for heart-shaped pizzas are now available via Sgt. Pepperonis Pizza Store’s ordering website.
Lakewood’s State of the City event reservation deadline is Feb. 16
Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
The Orange Police seized a large haul of illegal pills and cash over the weekend
Orange Police Department patrol officers made some outstanding car stops over the weekend and seized thousands of illegal pills. They also seized quite a bit of currency including 20’s, 50’s and 100 dollar bills. The seized drugs appear to be Fentanyl pills and meth. Possessing fentanyl in California...
ELKS HONOR MEMBERS FOR YEARS OF SERVICE
Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge No. 2444 (“Elks Lodge”) conducted their annual tribute to members for years of service at a recent Tuesday night meeting. This year’s event, which was well attended by Elks members and guests, recognized years of tenure from one to sixty years.
The Garden Grove police seized 7 guns, illegal pills and cash from a felon on probation
Last week, with the assistance of the Community Impact Unit (CIU) and Gang Suppression Unit (GSU), Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the City of Westminster, related to an individual selling illegal drugs in #OrangeCounty. During the search, 7 handguns, 3 lbs of...
