FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into traffic signal box at Baton Rouge intersection
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into a metal traffic light control panel near the Capital Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night. The crash happened just after midnight at the corner of South Foster Drive and Claycut Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver, 28-year-old Jarrod Braud, was taken to a hospital and died overnight.
Louisiana woman dead after vehicle crashes into ditch
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
brproud.com
wbrz.com
Ramps still closed at Airline overpass after May damage, work reportedly to start soon
BATON ROUGE - The delay in repairing the Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard interchange has dragged on. It was damaged by a City-Parish DPW truck and closed in May 2022. The state says that even though the project has met several obstacles, work to replace the damaged girder is happening out of state, and construction to make repairs will start soon.
wbrz.com
UPDATE: Southbound lanes re-opened following vehicle crash on Evangeline Thruway
Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green confirms a vehicle accident with possible injuries that took place this afternoon has caused a closure.
theadvocate.com
One person dead, one in critical condition after early Monday crash on Burbank Drive
One person was killed and another is in critical condition Monday after a crash at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Aaron Lodge, 56, was driving south on Bluebonnet Boulevard shortly after midnight when his Hyundai Santa Fe...
wbrz.com
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for driver who stole cart from Ascension Parish golf course
GONZALES - Deputies are searching for a person who stole a golf cart from the Pelican Point Golf Course. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver took their license plates off before committing the theft. Anyone with information regarding the driver or vehicle should call (225) 621-4636.
wbrz.com
Smoke coming from 18-wheeler snarls traffic on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler on the eastbound side of the Mississippi River bridge slowed traffic during Tuesday's afternoon commute. The vehicle started smoking in the middle of the bridge and then pulled off in front of the exit to Nicholson Drive. No lanes are currently blocked but vehicle recovery...
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish deputies investigating early morning drive-by shooting
WALKER - Multiple houses were shot during an early-morning drive by Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a homeowner was asleep around 3 a.m. as 27-year-old Devin Deonte Green pulled up by their home on Lily Avenue and started shooting toward the home. Deputies said a friend of...
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
Woman's home ransacked during police raid; officials question who should pay for costly repairs
BATON ROUGE - After a search warrant is performed by law enforcement, who should be responsible for the damage left behind?. Right now, property owners are left to pay the bill. This policy recently affected Erica Rayford. She and her husband were out of town on December 30. In the middle of her trip she looked at her phone and saw a sight like never before.
brproud.com
Golf carts stolen from golf course in Gonzales, deputies say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing golf cart in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the person suspected of taking a golf cart from Pelican Point Golf Course fled the scene in a truck that appeared to be a black Ford 250.
EBR Dept. of Transportation narrows down 15 roadways to move traffic during I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge leaders are looking at some actions they can take to mitigate before the I-10 widening lane restrictions begin. Metro Council members will hear a report from the East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation director on what they plan to do to make things easier for drivers.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police arrest two 14-year-olds accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection with a carjacking that took place just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two 14-year-old males allegedly took a 2012 Hyundai Sonata from a 70-year-old woman in the 1200 block of North 12th Street. The teenagers allegedly held a gun to the woman as she stood in the doorway of her vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
wbrz.com
Police used helicopter to track down man accused of stunt driving in busy intersection
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of drag racing who fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase Feb. 3. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Choctaw and North Flannery Drives on reports of a "street takeover" by street car gang "2ActiveBR" shortly before midnight.
