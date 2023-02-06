ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into traffic signal box at Baton Rouge intersection

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into a metal traffic light control panel near the Capital Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night. The crash happened just after midnight at the corner of South Foster Drive and Claycut Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver, 28-year-old Jarrod Braud, was taken to a hospital and died overnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Overturned semi-truck closes I-12 in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eastbound I-12 closed at Hoag Road after a semi-truck overturned around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. According to DOTD, traffic was backed up for more than two miles and vehicles were being diverted onto Satsuma Road. No information on injuries has been reported. The roadway was cleared shortly...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker

WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
WALKER, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies identify victim of deadly crash along Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning and left one person dead and another in critical condition. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after midnight Monday morning at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive. Sources say two vehicles were involved and that one rolled over into a nearby ditch.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Woman's home ransacked during police raid; officials question who should pay for costly repairs

BATON ROUGE - After a search warrant is performed by law enforcement, who should be responsible for the damage left behind?. Right now, property owners are left to pay the bill. This policy recently affected Erica Rayford. She and her husband were out of town on December 30. In the middle of her trip she looked at her phone and saw a sight like never before.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Golf carts stolen from golf course in Gonzales, deputies say

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing golf cart in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the person suspected of taking a golf cart from Pelican Point Golf Course fled the scene in a truck that appeared to be a black Ford 250.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police arrest two 14-year-olds accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection with a carjacking that took place just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two 14-year-old males allegedly took a 2012 Hyundai Sonata from a 70-year-old woman in the 1200 block of North 12th Street. The teenagers allegedly held a gun to the woman as she stood in the doorway of her vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA

