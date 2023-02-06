Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Stowe businesses say they're lucky to be left with little damage following hay trailer fire
STOWE, Vt. — Following Tuesday'shay trailer fire in Stowe, two businesses said they're very lucky to be left with minimal damages. The flames damaged the historic Carlson building in Stowe, and the Stowe Fire Department said it took about 40 minutes to control the blaze. On Wednesday, Archery Close...
mychamplainvalley.com
Fire destroys local staple in the North Country
Spaghetti dinners, club meetings, class reunions and more were once held at the Weathercock Bar in Chazy, NY, which is now gone after being destroyed by a fire. Frozen pipes from the bitter cold weekend led to the owner using a space heater to try and thaw the pipes out, but the space heater caught fire, and the flames fully engulfed the building shortly after.
mynbc5.com
Weathercock fire started when owner tried to thaw frozen pipes, fire department says
CHAZY, N.Y. — A fire thatdestroyed a popular bar and restaurant in Chazy started when the owner tried to thaw frozen pipes following last week's subzero temperatures. NBC5 spoke with fire officials on Tuesday, who confirmed that the fire at The Weathercock was a result of the owner attempting to unfreeze the building's pipes after subzero temperatures and deadly cold wind chills impacted the region on Friday night.
WCAX
Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks ‘ugly fish’
WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A spooky-looking fish was reeled in this weekend. An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in Woodbury. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials the pictures posted online are getting some nationwide attention. Biologist Shawn Good says even though it might...
mynbc5.com
Morrisonville firefighter loses home in early morning fire
MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. — A family in Morrisonville, New York, is without a home after it caught on fire early Wednesday morning. The Morrisonville Fire Department responded to the flames on Mason Street just after midnight. Multiple fire departments worked for several hours to put out the flames. The department...
WCAX
Costco readies for full-time gas pumps
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for customers who use Costco to get cheaper gasoline. Starting this Friday, they’ll be opening for normal hours, without being closed during the day and early evening. The new hours will be:. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday-Friday. 7 a-.m. to 8...
Space heater blamed for fire that destroyed North Country restaurant
The Weathercock Bar and Restaurant on Route 9 in Chazy was a local landmark.
Chef Couple Copilot Marble Valley Kitchen in Rutland
Valentine's Day is special for Lisa Fennimore and Nate Wright — but not because the couple has ever sat down together for a romantic meal on February 14. The chefs, who co-own Rutland deli and catering business Marble Valley Kitchen, met on Valentine's Day 2006, when Wright hired Fennimore to work for him at a now-closed Ludlow spa resort.
WCAX
New hospital union seeks to reset 'livable wage' in Chittenden County
EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment. Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas tax revenue. Be prepared to pay an extra fee if you drive an electric vehicle in Vermont. Free bus tickets to Plattsburgh key step for...
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
WCAX
Why veterinarians say it’s important to brush your pet’s teeth
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February is National Pet Dental Health Month. Many of us didn’t grow up brushing our animals’ teeth, and most owners still don’t. But veterinarians say it’s important because animals are living longer than they used to. And dental work at the vet’s office can lead to a pricey bill.
Soundbites: Francesca Blanchard Says Goodbye to Burlington — For Now
For all the idiosyncratic charms of our local music scene, the specter of loss always lingers nearby. We know that Burlington — and, indeed, the Vermont music scene in general — is a small pond. So it comes as no huge surprise when a musician ships off for a bigger market.
Fire destroys South Burlington home under construction
A fire in South Burlington caused extensive damage to a house on Spear Meadow Road, near Spear Street. The home was under construction, and South Burlington Fire Captain John Christman says no one was currently living in the house.
WCAX
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
WCAX
‘Taste of Abyssinia’ owner shares flavor and culture with Vermonters
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont food establishments were recently nominated for James Beard awards. One of the semi-finalists is Alganesh Michael, the owner of A Taste of Abyssinia. If Alganesh Michael is in the kitchen, you can bet there’s something tasty on the menu. For nearly 10 years...
WCAX
Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
Burlington’s emergency shelter pods finally open
After months of delays, Burlington's Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter community is finally opening this week, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Monday. The residents will be moving in in stages, and Mayor Weinberger expects the shelter to be fully occupied by the end of the month.
WCAX
Vt. kidney donor to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg woman is gearing up to hike Africa’s highest peak, and she should be up there just in time for World Kidney Day. Hinesburg’s Maureen Murphy would not describe herself as an ‘overly generous’ person, but some people might not believe that. Three years ago, an acquaintance needed a kidney. She threw her name on a list of potential donors and thought nothing else of it.
montpelierbridge.org
High Water Pressure Leads to Repairs For Homeowners, Businesses
Montpelier’s high drinking water pressure — a serious concern for state regulators, the subject of a soon-to-be-finished hydraulic study, and a factor in regular water main breaks — is also causing many city property owners to incur costs of repairs to their own plumbing systems and sometimes the replacement of appliances.
