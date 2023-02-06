ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesburg, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Fire destroys local staple in the North Country

Spaghetti dinners, club meetings, class reunions and more were once held at the Weathercock Bar in Chazy, NY, which is now gone after being destroyed by a fire. Frozen pipes from the bitter cold weekend led to the owner using a space heater to try and thaw the pipes out, but the space heater caught fire, and the flames fully engulfed the building shortly after.
CHAZY, NY
mynbc5.com

Weathercock fire started when owner tried to thaw frozen pipes, fire department says

CHAZY, N.Y. — A fire thatdestroyed a popular bar and restaurant in Chazy started when the owner tried to thaw frozen pipes following last week's subzero temperatures. NBC5 spoke with fire officials on Tuesday, who confirmed that the fire at The Weathercock was a result of the owner attempting to unfreeze the building's pipes after subzero temperatures and deadly cold wind chills impacted the region on Friday night.
CHAZY, NY
WCAX

Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks ‘ugly fish’

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A spooky-looking fish was reeled in this weekend. An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in Woodbury. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials the pictures posted online are getting some nationwide attention. Biologist Shawn Good says even though it might...
WOODBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Morrisonville firefighter loses home in early morning fire

MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. — A family in Morrisonville, New York, is without a home after it caught on fire early Wednesday morning. The Morrisonville Fire Department responded to the flames on Mason Street just after midnight. Multiple fire departments worked for several hours to put out the flames. The department...
MORRISONVILLE, NY
WCAX

Costco readies for full-time gas pumps

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for customers who use Costco to get cheaper gasoline. Starting this Friday, they’ll be opening for normal hours, without being closed during the day and early evening. The new hours will be:. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday-Friday. 7 a-.m. to 8...
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Chef Couple Copilot Marble Valley Kitchen in Rutland

Valentine's Day is special for Lisa Fennimore and Nate Wright — but not because the couple has ever sat down together for a romantic meal on February 14. The chefs, who co-own Rutland deli and catering business Marble Valley Kitchen, met on Valentine's Day 2006, when Wright hired Fennimore to work for him at a now-closed Ludlow spa resort.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain

A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
VERMONT STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Why veterinarians say it’s important to brush your pet’s teeth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February is National Pet Dental Health Month. Many of us didn’t grow up brushing our animals’ teeth, and most owners still don’t. But veterinarians say it’s important because animals are living longer than they used to. And dental work at the vet’s office can lead to a pricey bill.
WCAX

Burlington officials showcase pod shelters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

‘Taste of Abyssinia’ owner shares flavor and culture with Vermonters

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont food establishments were recently nominated for James Beard awards. One of the semi-finalists is Alganesh Michael, the owner of A Taste of Abyssinia. If Alganesh Michael is in the kitchen, you can bet there’s something tasty on the menu. For nearly 10 years...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. kidney donor to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg woman is gearing up to hike Africa’s highest peak, and she should be up there just in time for World Kidney Day. Hinesburg’s Maureen Murphy would not describe herself as an ‘overly generous’ person, but some people might not believe that. Three years ago, an acquaintance needed a kidney. She threw her name on a list of potential donors and thought nothing else of it.
HINESBURG, VT
montpelierbridge.org

High Water Pressure Leads to Repairs For Homeowners, Businesses

Montpelier’s high drinking water pressure — a serious concern for state regulators, the subject of a soon-to-be-finished hydraulic study, and a factor in regular water main breaks — is also causing many city property owners to incur costs of repairs to their own plumbing systems and sometimes the replacement of appliances.
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy