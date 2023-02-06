Read full article on original website
Mother of 2 injured after stabbed multiple times in Escondido apartment
A 34-year-old mother was seriously injured after her boyfriend stabbed her multiple times in their Escondido apartment last week, Escondido police said.
kyma.com
8-year-old wakes up from coma after a trampoline accident
SAN DIEGO, Ca. (CNN/KYMA, KECY) - A young boy in California has woken up from a medically-induced coma after sustaining a brain injury on a trampoline last week. His entire school came together to show their support for him while he is in the hospital. Students and teachers at a...
Times of San Diego
Woman, 20, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Oceanside
Authorities reported that a 20-year-old Northern California woman was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside. The driver was headed north at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the Nissan Altima she was driving veered off the freeway south of Oceanside Boulevard for unknown reasons, overturned, and tumbled down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Marine killed in North County rollover crash
A driver, later confirmed as a U.S. Marine, was killed in a North County crash on Wednesday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.
Two deputies arrested following fight at Ramona bar
Two deputies were arrested over the weekend following a fight at a Ramona bar, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Chula Vista Fire investigator and specially trained K-9 partner now on duty
The Chula Vista Fire Department has a new fire investigation team on duty that includes a specially trained arson dog.
Police: Speeding, drunk driver kills passenger in Downtown area crash
SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old woman was killed in the Downtown area early Monday morning after being ejected through the windshield of a speeding car driven by an allegedly drunk woman. First responders were called to 1st Avenue and B Street around 3 a.m. in the Downtown San Diego...
Sheriff asks for help to identify, find suspect in Lakeside attempted kidnapping
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to identify and find the person who tried to kidnap a child walking to school Tuesday morning.
NBC San Diego
Family Mourns ‘Cool Uncle' Killed in Hit-and-Run While Skating in Fallbrook
A heartbroken Fallbrook family is searching for answers and justice after their baby brother was killed by a hit-and-run driver while skateboarding around the corner from his own home. Two of Nathan Garcia's passions in life were being the "cool uncle" to his 1-year-old niece and skateboarding, according to his...
Times of San Diego
Drunk and Drugged Driver Sentenced to 4 Years for Crash That Killed Motorcyclist in Poway
A woman who killed a motorcyclist by driving under the influence and rear-ending him as he was parked on the side of a Poway road was sentenced Tuesday to four years in state prison. Astha Rajyaguru, 23, pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for the...
Escondido woman working to recover after brutal domestic violence attack
The woman's boyfriend stabbed and cut her with a knife 25 times all over her body, including in the face, stomach, and arm.
84-year-old man accused of fatally shooting wife in Skyline home
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating what led to an 84-year-old man allegedly fatally shooting his wife in their Skyline home Monday morning. San Diego police were called to the 200 block of Sienna Street in the Skyline area of San Diego around 7:45 a.m. with reports of a domestic violence disturbance, according to Jud Campbell, a lieutenant with San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.
Two women convicted of killing casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted today of first-degree murder and other offenses.
Marine, 20, killed in rollover crash off I-5 in Oceanside
A Camp Pendleton-based Marine was killed Wednesday morning in a rollover crash in Oceanside, the California Highway Patrol and base officials said.
San Marcos Elementary students safe after threat, sheriff’s officials say
San Marcos Elementary School students are safe after the school received a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Times of San Diego
Drugged Driver Sentenced 13 Years for Crash That Killed Bicyclist in Balboa Park
A man who was driving under the influence of drugs when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park was sentenced Monday to 13 years behind bars. Adam David Milavetz, 39, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for the July 20, 2021, death of 57-year-old Laura Shinn, an architect and director of facilities planning at San Diego State University.
Woman shot to death in Skyline home; husband arrested
An 84-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 78-year-old woman in a Skyline-area home, San Diego Police said Monday.
San Diego Woman Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed 23-Year-Old Sherie Gil
A San Diego woman who sold fentanyl that caused another woman’s overdose death was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 11 years in federal prison. Jaimee Ashley Koryn, 34, pleaded guilty to a distribution of fentanyl count for selling pills to 23-year-old Sherie Gil, who was found dead Sept. 30, 2021.
Coast News
San Marcos murder suspect takes stand, claims self defense
VISTA — The 21-year-old suspect charged with stabbing a former San Marcos classmate to death nearly 18 months ago took the stand in his murder trial this week, claiming he acted in self-defense after being targeted on social media by the victim. Kellon Razdan, charged with the first-degree murder...
Man found dead in North County home identified
A man found dead in a Fallbrook home on Jan. 28 has been identified, medical officials said.
