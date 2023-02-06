ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

8-year-old wakes up from coma after a trampoline accident

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (CNN/KYMA, KECY) - A young boy in California has woken up from a medically-induced coma after sustaining a brain injury on a trampoline last week. His entire school came together to show their support for him while he is in the hospital. Students and teachers at a...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman, 20, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Oceanside

Authorities reported that a 20-year-old Northern California woman was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside. The driver was headed north at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the Nissan Altima she was driving veered off the freeway south of Oceanside Boulevard for unknown reasons, overturned, and tumbled down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

84-year-old man accused of fatally shooting wife in Skyline home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating what led to an 84-year-old man allegedly fatally shooting his wife in their Skyline home Monday morning. San Diego police were called to the 200 block of Sienna Street in the Skyline area of San Diego around 7:45 a.m. with reports of a domestic violence disturbance, according to Jud Campbell, a lieutenant with San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Drugged Driver Sentenced 13 Years for Crash That Killed Bicyclist in Balboa Park

A man who was driving under the influence of drugs when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park was sentenced Monday to 13 years behind bars. Adam David Milavetz, 39, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for the July 20, 2021, death of 57-year-old Laura Shinn, an architect and director of facilities planning at San Diego State University.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

San Marcos murder suspect takes stand, claims self defense

VISTA — The 21-year-old suspect charged with stabbing a former San Marcos classmate to death nearly 18 months ago took the stand in his murder trial this week, claiming he acted in self-defense after being targeted on social media by the victim. Kellon Razdan, charged with the first-degree murder...
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy