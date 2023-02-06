ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCEN

Carmen DeCruz verdict puts strain on community, police

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas community is still sharing their thoughts and emotions towards the verdict for the Temple Police officer charged in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean in 2019. A Bell County jury acquitted former Carmen DeCruz of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department. Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail. Officers found Hampton...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

One person injured following Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that has left one person wounded. Officers received a call around 5:13 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 2700 block of South General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the...
TEMPLE, TX
KLTV

Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
BELLMEAD, TX
News Channel 25

Woman killed in Temple crash identified

TEMPLE, Texas — A woman killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash has been identified as 59-year-old Margaret Flood of Temple. The accident occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Third Street. "The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
TEMPLE, TX

