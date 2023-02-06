Read full article on original website
Carmen DeCruz verdict puts strain on community, police
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas community is still sharing their thoughts and emotions towards the verdict for the Temple Police officer charged in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean in 2019. A Bell County jury acquitted former Carmen DeCruz of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
City of Temple speaks on Carmen Decruz Trial verdict
On Tuesday afternoon, a Bell County jury found Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This came after roughly two hours of deliberations.
KWTX
Family and friends react to ex-cop found not guilty of second degree murder charge
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Family and friends of the late Michael Dean are still wrapping their heads around the verdict in the trial of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz. Dean’s loved ones say they are heartbroken after a jury found the former temple police officer, Carmen DeCruz, not guilty...
Michael Dean family won't attend protest of not guilty verdict for former Temple police officer
TEMPLE, Texas — A rally in protest of the not guilty verdict for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz was planned for Thursday, Feb. 9 in downtown Temple. DeCruz was acquitted Tuesday of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean.
Carmen DeCruz Trial: Temple PD Lieutenant says DeCruz's actions were not taught in training
BELTON, Texas — In day nine of the Carmen DeCruz trial, the defense rested their case and the state brought numerous Temple police law enforcement witnesses to the stand. DeCruz is accused of killing Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019. If convicted, DeCruz faces 20 years in prison.
KWTX
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
Fate of former Temple police officer in hands of jury
A Bell County jury is deciding the fate of a former Temple police officer accused of shooting Michael Dean to death during a traffic stop gone wrong.
Legal analyst breaks down DeCruz verdict and potential reason behind last minute added charge
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County jury that acquitted Carmen DeCruz of all charges in connection to the death of Michael Dean made the decision after only a few hours of deliberations and after they were given an additional last minute charge to consider against the former Temple Police officer.
Temple police searching for two suspects in armed robbery
The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at around 8 p.m. Wednesday. According to Temple police, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North 3rd Street.
KWTX
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Lorena woman with a history of alcohol abuse who hid a gun in the back seat of a deputy’s patrol vehicle was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday. Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
KWTX
Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department. Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail. Officers found Hampton...
Austin police arrest Texas senator on DWI charge, records show
Online jail records show Charles Jeffrey Schwertner, 52, was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
News Channel 25
Failed carjacking at gas station concludes with 3 men arrested: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — A failed carjacking has resulted in three males being arrested this week, police said. On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of South 57th Street on reports of a carjacking, according to the Temple Police Department. Police said the victim had been pumping gas...
KWTX
One person injured following Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that has left one person wounded. Officers received a call around 5:13 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 2700 block of South General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the...
FOUND SAFE: Temple police locate missing child
Myra Bates, 12, who was last seen in the 600 Block of West Elm Avenue, has been found, Temple police said.
keranews.org
30 years after the siege at Mount Carmel in Waco, can we learn from what happened?
On April 19, 1993, a large structure fire broke out northeast of Waco. The fire tore through Mount Carmel, a compound where a group called the Branch Davidians had been holed up in a standoff with the FBI for several months. The group of over 100 men, women and children...
KLTV
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
News Channel 25
Woman killed in Temple crash identified
TEMPLE, Texas — A woman killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash has been identified as 59-year-old Margaret Flood of Temple. The accident occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Third Street. "The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the...
Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
