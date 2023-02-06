ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home

NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school.
BEXLEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects

Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have issued an arrest warrant after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in west Columbus last month. Ron D. Robinson, 42, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the murder of Justin A. Douglas, 33, and the assault of another 33-year-old victim, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio

The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chew toys are this adoptable Ohio dog's best friend

J.W., a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, just wants two things from his future family: toys to chew on, and a couch to nap on.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects sought in death of man found in Tesla trunk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance photos and video of two people they said are connected to the death of a Maryland man. The body of Hajid Jordan, 44, of Howard County, Maryland, was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in the parking lot of a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

City sues to shut down troubled night club

COLUMBUS – In the wake of a string of shootings, violent crimes and other illegal activity, the city of Columbus is asking a court to declare a Northeast Side night club a public nuisance and shut it down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a lawsuit in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person grazed by bullet during robbery in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot during a robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along Seabrook Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. According to police, the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet. The victim was treated at the scene and is...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Victim testifies in rape trial of former Ohio State football players

The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Hocking Co. teens arrested for making threats to out-of-state school

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in an investigation today involving a student making threats to an out-of-state school. The Logan-Hocking Local School District released a statement on the investigation saying, “Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
HOCKING COUNTY, OH

