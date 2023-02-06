Read full article on original website
Former football players found not guilty of 2020 rape and kidnappingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Why Ernst decided to return for a fifth yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headlines at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State uses new and returning players as momentum into the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home
NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
NBC4 Columbus
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. ROAD RANTS: Fishinger Road in Upper Arlington. ROAD RANTS: Fishinger Road in Upper Arlington. Person trying to help motorists on...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects
Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects. Columbus police searching for two home invasion, …. Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects. ROAD RANTS: Fishinger Road in Upper Arlington. ROAD RANTS: Fishinger Road in Upper Arlington. Person trying to help motorists on I-70 dies after …
42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have issued an arrest warrant after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in west Columbus last month. Ron D. Robinson, 42, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the murder of Justin A. Douglas, 33, and the assault of another 33-year-old victim, according to the Columbus Division […]
Attorney representing Columbus police officers in discrimination lawsuit say they want change
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing a group of current and former Columbus police officers suing the city said they are looking for change. “They want it to be less toxic, less corrosive, less divisive,” Attorney Zach Gottesman said. Eleven current and one former officer accuse the city...
NBC4 Columbus
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
Police: Man recorded stealing Cartier sunglasses from Ohio store
When the suspect flashed cash and asked to hold all three pairs at once, the employee refused, and the suspect reached across the counter and grabbed two pairs. He then grabbed the third pair from the employee's hands and ran out of the store.
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
'I'm still shocked': Community wants answers after officer shot man in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People in Columbus are asking for answers from police about a man who was shot over the weekend while running from police during a traffic stop. Michael Cleveland, 66, was shot at least once Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue. In an interview...
NBC4 Columbus
The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio
The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
Ohio police officer involved in second shooting in five months
The body camera footage showed Cleveland throwing something out of a pocket on his right side, which police said was a gun. Ohlinger fired his gun what sounded like six times.
NBC4 Columbus
Chew toys are this adoptable Ohio dog's best friend
J.W., a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, just wants two things from his future family: toys to chew on, and a couch to nap on. Chew toys are this adoptable Ohio dog’s best friend. J.W., a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and...
Suspects sought in death of man found in Tesla trunk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance photos and video of two people they said are connected to the death of a Maryland man. The body of Hajid Jordan, 44, of Howard County, Maryland, was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in the parking lot of a […]
sunny95.com
City sues to shut down troubled night club
COLUMBUS – In the wake of a string of shootings, violent crimes and other illegal activity, the city of Columbus is asking a court to declare a Northeast Side night club a public nuisance and shut it down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a lawsuit in the...
myfox28columbus.com
Person grazed by bullet during robbery in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot during a robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along Seabrook Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. According to police, the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet. The victim was treated at the scene and is...
NBC4 Columbus
Victim testifies in rape trial of former Ohio State football players
The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40DJ8Td. Victim testifies in rape trial of former Ohio State …. The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40DJ8Td.
cwcolumbus.com
Wrongfully imprisoned man released after 21 years for crime lawyer says didn't happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 21 years behind bars, Blaine Smith was released from prison and received a $1.3 million settlement from the state of Ohio. According to Smith's attorney, Joseph Landusky, the alleged crime happened in 2000 at a house in Pickerington. It was reportedly an armed home invasion and robbery.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hocking Co. teens arrested for making threats to out-of-state school
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in an investigation today involving a student making threats to an out-of-state school. The Logan-Hocking Local School District released a statement on the investigation saying, “Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
