wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Was Taken Aback By WWE NXT's Jay Briscoe Nod
One AEW star was pleasantly surprised when WWE showed its respect following the passing of Jay Briscoe. The former 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and two-time ROH World Champion was killed in a traffic accident on January 17. During a recent episode of his "Swerve City Podcast," Swerve Strickland admitted he was taken aback when Briscoe's passing was acknowledged on "NXT." He talked about the significance of that moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Reflects On Cody Rhodes' Decision To Leave AEW
Cody Rhodes moved one step closer to achieving the dream he's always strived for by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" now aims to become the first Rhodes to hold the WWE Championship, a goal he outlined after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Despite shocking the world by leaving AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE, Rhodes' comeback felt like a homecoming. Since his departure, however, Rhodes' former manager Arn Anderson and his son Brock have been in "limbo," with Rhodes' absence leaving them without a spot on weekly television.
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Says Having Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. For now, the exact night the match will happen has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the second night. Rhodes sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and was...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment
Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Hopes To Return To The Ring And Face Wardlow
A former WWE Superstar may be making a return to the ring soon, and he's got his sights set on one of the most physically intimidating men the AEW roster has to offer. Ryback recently spoke with "MuscleManMalcolm" about the current state of his career. "The Big Guy" feels reinvigorated because he says he recently won the rights to the "Ryback" trademark.
Wrestling Observer Live: Jerry Lawler updates, Cody vs. Heyman, WWE Raw
Bryan & Mike also look at last Friday's WWE and AEW ratings.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Relationship With Young Bucks Deteriorating
Dax Harwood of FTR has opened up about his relationship with the Young Bucks deteriorating after Full Gear 2020. At the November 2020 pay-per-view, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Speaking with Matt Koon on his FTR podcast, Harwood admitted...
411mania.com
Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal
Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.
Ric Flair, WWE Universe come together to wish Jerry Lawler well after medical emergency
When news that “The King” Jerry Lawler had suffered a medical emergency initially characterized as a stroke before later being characterized as a blood blockage to the right side of his brain by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, it sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling world. While...
Yardbarker
Max Caster got everyone on Chris Jericho's cruise to chant 'F--k Jeff Jarrett' (Video)
The issues between Jeff Jarrett and The Acclaimed are far from settled. A video has surfaced on social media of Max Caster leading the guests on Chris Jericho's cruise in a "f**k Jeff Jarrett" chant. Jarrett and Jay Lethal have not been able to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles from The Acclaimed in their first two matches but it looks like a third match may be on the horizon.
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston Goes Off on Tony Khan For Protecting AEW ‘Pillars’, Criticizes Overuse of MJF
In a series of posts on Twitter, Eddie Kingston went off on AEW and its CEO, Tony Khan, for ‘protecting’ the so-called pillars of AEW. This includes MJF, who Kingston previously insulted in an interview. Kingston noted that MJF appeared three times on last night’s Dynamite while people like Ortiz, the House of Black and others did not.
411mania.com
Marc Maron Shares Off-The-Air Anecdote Involving MJF
– As noted, AEW World Champin MJF appeared on a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron. During the show, host Maron shared an anecdote of what it was like chatting with MJF before they started recording thei podcast. Maron stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s funny though. He’s talking normal, and I’m like, ‘So this is going to stop right when we go on?’ He’s like, ‘Oh yeah. I’m going to be the biggest d*****bag Jew from Long Island that you’ve ever met.'”
411mania.com
Joy Giovanni Recalls Her WWE Debut as Part of the Diva Search Competition
– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE talent Joy Giovanni discussed her time in WWE and appearing in the original Diva Search Competition in 2004. Giovanni finished third in the competition and was signed by WWE, but she was released about a year later. Also, she competed in the WrestleMania 25 Diva Battle Royal. Giovanni discussed being brought in as part of the Diva Search on WWE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Is Proud Of Cody Rhodes Following WWE Royal Rumble Win
Cody Rhodes returned in the men's Royal Rumble match at the number 30 spot and went on to win, last eliminating Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for the victory. The road to the Rumble for the "American Nightmare" was not an easy one, as he was sidelined in June 2022 with a torn pectoral muscle while he was on a streak of victories since returning to WWE. Rhodes jumped back to WWE at WrestleMania 38 following six years away from the company — with nearly three of those spent with AEW, a promotion Rhodes helped start that is WWE's current biggest competition.
411mania.com
Joey Janela On Why He Exited AEW, If He’s Open To a Return
Joey Janela decided not to re-sign with AEW in May of last year, and he recently discussed why and if he’d be open to a return. Janela announced early last year that he had decided not to re-sign with the company, and he talked about the moment that led him to make the decision during a K&S Wrestlefest livestream.
Figure Four Daily: Lance Storm talks Roman vs. Sami storyline, AEW running house shows, his career
Figure Four Daily with Bryan Alvarez and Lance Storm is back with tons to talk about including the Sami Zayn/Roman Reigns angle and why it's working so big, a ton of thoughts on AEW wanting to run house shows, Lance's latest adventures in wrestling memories and more. A fun show as always so check ...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Audience Drops to Eight-Month Low, Lowest Rating Since June
– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Numbers were down across the board for the post-Vengeance Day episode. A lot of the cable programming last night was dominated by coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, along with NBA coverage on TNT.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Hopes AEW Star Isn't In Trouble For Visiting WWE Show
The recent Royal Rumble was a milestone night in the career of Cody Rhodes for a variety of reasons, as he returned from injury ended up winning the men's Rumble. There were several important people backstage with him to provide support throughout the night, which included AEW's Ricky Starks. While the former FTW Champion was simply there to be a good friend, a security camera caught him arriving at the building and immediately went viral in the wrestling world.
