ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Was Taken Aback By WWE NXT's Jay Briscoe Nod

One AEW star was pleasantly surprised when WWE showed its respect following the passing of Jay Briscoe. The former 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and two-time ROH World Champion was killed in a traffic accident on January 17. During a recent episode of his "Swerve City Podcast," Swerve Strickland admitted he was taken aback when Briscoe's passing was acknowledged on "NXT." He talked about the significance of that moment.
wrestlinginc.com

Arn Anderson Reflects On Cody Rhodes' Decision To Leave AEW

Cody Rhodes moved one step closer to achieving the dream he's always strived for by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" now aims to become the first Rhodes to hold the WWE Championship, a goal he outlined after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Despite shocking the world by leaving AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE, Rhodes' comeback felt like a homecoming. Since his departure, however, Rhodes' former manager Arn Anderson and his son Brock have been in "limbo," with Rhodes' absence leaving them without a spot on weekly television.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
wrestlingheadlines.com

Cody Rhodes Says Having Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special

Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. For now, the exact night the match will happen has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the second night. Rhodes sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and was...
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment

Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Hopes To Return To The Ring And Face Wardlow

A former WWE Superstar may be making a return to the ring soon, and he's got his sights set on one of the most physically intimidating men the AEW roster has to offer. Ryback recently spoke with "MuscleManMalcolm" about the current state of his career. "The Big Guy" feels reinvigorated because he says he recently won the rights to the "Ryback" trademark.
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Opens Up About Relationship With Young Bucks Deteriorating

Dax Harwood of FTR has opened up about his relationship with the Young Bucks deteriorating after Full Gear 2020. At the November 2020 pay-per-view, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Speaking with Matt Koon on his FTR podcast, Harwood admitted...
411mania.com

Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal

Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.
Yardbarker

Max Caster got everyone on Chris Jericho's cruise to chant 'F--k Jeff Jarrett' (Video)

The issues between Jeff Jarrett and The Acclaimed are far from settled. A video has surfaced on social media of Max Caster leading the guests on Chris Jericho's cruise in a "f**k Jeff Jarrett" chant. Jarrett and Jay Lethal have not been able to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles from The Acclaimed in their first two matches but it looks like a third match may be on the horizon.
411mania.com

Marc Maron Shares Off-The-Air Anecdote Involving MJF

– As noted, AEW World Champin MJF appeared on a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron. During the show, host Maron shared an anecdote of what it was like chatting with MJF before they started recording thei podcast. Maron stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s funny though. He’s talking normal, and I’m like, ‘So this is going to stop right when we go on?’ He’s like, ‘Oh yeah. I’m going to be the biggest d*****bag Jew from Long Island that you’ve ever met.'”
411mania.com

Joy Giovanni Recalls Her WWE Debut as Part of the Diva Search Competition

– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE talent Joy Giovanni discussed her time in WWE and appearing in the original Diva Search Competition in 2004. Giovanni finished third in the competition and was signed by WWE, but she was released about a year later. Also, she competed in the WrestleMania 25 Diva Battle Royal. Giovanni discussed being brought in as part of the Diva Search on WWE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Is Proud Of Cody Rhodes Following WWE Royal Rumble Win

Cody Rhodes returned in the men's Royal Rumble match at the number 30 spot and went on to win, last eliminating Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for the victory. The road to the Rumble for the "American Nightmare" was not an easy one, as he was sidelined in June 2022 with a torn pectoral muscle while he was on a streak of victories since returning to WWE. Rhodes jumped back to WWE at WrestleMania 38 following six years away from the company — with nearly three of those spent with AEW, a promotion Rhodes helped start that is WWE's current biggest competition.
411mania.com

Joey Janela On Why He Exited AEW, If He’s Open To a Return

Joey Janela decided not to re-sign with AEW in May of last year, and he recently discussed why and if he’d be open to a return. Janela announced early last year that he had decided not to re-sign with the company, and he talked about the moment that led him to make the decision during a K&S Wrestlefest livestream.
411mania.com

WWE NXT Audience Drops to Eight-Month Low, Lowest Rating Since June

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Numbers were down across the board for the post-Vengeance Day episode. A lot of the cable programming last night was dominated by coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, along with NBA coverage on TNT.
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Hopes AEW Star Isn't In Trouble For Visiting WWE Show

The recent Royal Rumble was a milestone night in the career of Cody Rhodes for a variety of reasons, as he returned from injury ended up winning the men's Rumble. There were several important people backstage with him to provide support throughout the night, which included AEW's Ricky Starks. While the former FTW Champion was simply there to be a good friend, a security camera caught him arriving at the building and immediately went viral in the wrestling world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy