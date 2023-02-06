Cody Rhodes returned in the men's Royal Rumble match at the number 30 spot and went on to win, last eliminating Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for the victory. The road to the Rumble for the "American Nightmare" was not an easy one, as he was sidelined in June 2022 with a torn pectoral muscle while he was on a streak of victories since returning to WWE. Rhodes jumped back to WWE at WrestleMania 38 following six years away from the company — with nearly three of those spent with AEW, a promotion Rhodes helped start that is WWE's current biggest competition.

23 HOURS AGO