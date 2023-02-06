ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelce brothers interview mom and dad on new podcast ahead of Super Bowl

By Jared Bush
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights has gained a lot of friction over the past few months.

Especially with both of their teams performing well and a Super Bowl matchup on the horizon.

On Monday, they released a special edition podcast which featured their parents Ed and Donna Kelce.

During the podcast, they discussed with Donna Kelce the possibility of her doing the coin-flip for the Super Bowl after a petition was made for her to do so.

She had her second thoughts but said if her sons felt she wouldn’t be a distraction to them, she’d do it.

“I would, if the two of you say that it would not be a distraction,” Donna Kelce said.

Travis also asked their dad who he was going to speak to first after the game between him and Jason.

“Probably the loser, somebody’s gonna feel pretty crummy,” Ed Kelce said.

Win or lose, it will be quite the experience for the Kelce parents. You can watch the full episode of the podcast on YouTube here .

