The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Basketball: McMahon scores 25, No. 13 Buckeyes beat Minnesota 93-63The LanternColumbus, OH
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
YAHOO!
Jury acquits man accused of making shotgun, knife threats
Feb. 6—LE CENTER — A jury found a Le Sueur man not guilty of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, after he was accused of making threats with a shotgun and knife in November. Andre Al Jointer's jury trial concluded Friday in Le Sueur County District Court. Along...
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder
A Glencoe man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being found guilty for providing methamphetamine that led to a Glencoe woman’s overdose death. Forty-two-year-old Casper Reid Casey was found guilty after a 6-day jury trial in November 2022 in the death of Jamie Besch. McLeod...
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Lansing Daily
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
tcbmag.com
Meeting at the Fish Haus
The BBDO creative team had to forgo its usual PowerPoint presentation for Friday’s client meeting with Hormel. The company fish house lacks a big screen. And Wifi. Indeed, the Minneapolis office of the global ad agency is now taking meetings from the middle of a frozen Lake Minnetonka. The firm rented an ice fishing house for the season, decked it out in North Woods-inspired décor, gave it a colorful exterior wrap, and named it the BBDO Fish Haus. BBDO Minneapolis president and CEO Neil White says the Fish Haus is not just a marketing gimmick; it will be used for team building as well as appointments with clients, which include Hormel, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, and Caringbridge.
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
tcbmag.com
Why Maplewood Mall Is No Longer Up For Auction
The Maplewood Mall is no longer on the market after one of two ownership partners bought out the other. In January, Ben Hamd with Nashville-based Brookwood Capital Advisors—the mall’s current owner—paid a company partner $15 million for his half of the property only a few weeks before it was set to go to auction.
More Minnesotans are getting an early payday; here's why
MINNEAPOLIS — More and more Minnesotans have seen payday move from Friday to Thursday — or even Wednesday. According to the Star Tribune, the trend is being driven by banks, but it turns out, your employer plays a part as well. When Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union launched...
