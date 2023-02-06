Read full article on original website
Related
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Maine Moose Age Report Published for the 2022 Seasons
Those who harvested a moose last year can check the recently published age report for more info on their animal. Thanks to biological data collected from harvested moose at tagging centers, Maine hunters can learn a little more about the animal they took. The report published by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife lists the age of a successful hunter's moose. An estimated age is derived from a tooth sample that can be submitted while reporting to a tagging station.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
Maine Lands Itself on Another Top 10 List We Aren’t Surprised About
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine is an incredibly beautiful state known for many different things so it’s not too surprising when we see ourselves land on top 10 national lists.
Breathtaking Views & Garden Highlight Midcoast Maine Home on the Market
The coast of Maine is celebrated for its incredible natural beauty. From Kittery to Downeast, the coast shines with its rocky shore and immaculate homes. There's a home in Midcoast Maine that is a perfect example of combining Maine's natural beauty with a luxurious lifestyle. And this home just happens to also be on the market.
This longtime matchmaker is helping Mainers find love
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding love these days is not easy. People are less likely to strike up a conversation out at a bar or the mall or grocery store, gym, or even while walking their dog. Dating apps are an option for some, but many who've given that a chance haven't been successful.
Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine
As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
Commission shares report on reestablishing Maine parole
AUGUSTA, Maine — When it comes to an opportunity for parole, Maine is among the minority nationwide. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, 16 states currently do not have parole, including Maine, which abolished parole in 1976. While there are some other avenues for those incarcerated to get out...
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures
LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
townline.org
Training virtual assistants to work from home in Maine
Kennebec Valley Community College has created and launched a one-of-a-kind training program for Virtual Assistants. An up-and-coming profession in the new world of remote work, virtual assistants support businesses and companies in marketing, administrative, and management tasks. “Our goal is to train 45 virtual assistants here in Maine,” says Joe...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ Maine Dog Waiting for a Forever Home for Over 76 Days
There's a good boy out there who has been waiting way too long to find his forever home. Folks, I want you to look at this face and try and explain to me why Chip doesn't have a home. He looks like the jolliest fella on the street. He is going to make a family so much more wholesome.
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Maine
While trips outside the country have increased over the last few years, we still believe exploring our very own backyard is one of the best ways to discover new things about ourselves. Maine is certainly one of the most fantastic places to get to know oneself. With ocean views over the sea, incredible forests, and mountains it’s no wonder people flock here. With so much to do, planning the sights and activities to enjoy is easy. But looking for accommodations can cause a bit more stress. To help make that element easier, we’ve compiled a list of great vacation rentals in Maine. The bed and breakfasts, boutique hotels, guest rooms, inns, and other Maine hotels are lovely. But, there’s nothing like the personal touch that comes with a real home. Forgo the continental breakfast and on-site restaurant for some of these incredible spots.
Free fishing weekend coming soon in Maine
MAINE, USA — Free fishing weekend is approaching, and that means anyone can fish without a license for the assigned days, officials say. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife set Feb. 18 and 19 as free fishing weekend for this month. Another free fishing weekend will be...
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
2022 TEGNA Foundation Grant awarded $20,000 to 3 Maine nonprofits
MAINE, USA — The TEGNA Foundation Community Grant program supports nonprofit organizations in communities served by TEGNA Inc. The goal? To address local community needs such as education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation. In 2022, The TEGNA Grant Foundation and...
25 Best Smells in the World According to Mainers
Smells are everywhere. I honestly think that all New Englanders at one point or another have visited the Museum of Science in Boston, MA, where either their parents or teachers forced them to smell animals. Yes, you read that correctly. There is actually a section in the Museum of Science where you are able to smell animal's scents (bears, moose, birds, and more).
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 1