Farm and Ranch Days Concludes Thursday
Today is the final day for the University of Wyoming Extension’s Farm and Ranch Days at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. All events are free and open to the public. Today’s Sessions begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m., with free lunch provided by the Fremont County Cattle Women at 1 p.m. both days. Yesterday’s attendance topped 150 interested area residents.
Farm and Ranch Days Kicks Off This Wednesday Morning through Thursday at Fairgrounds
University of Wyoming Extension will offer more than 25 educational sessions at this year’s Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days in Riverton today and tomorrow at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. All events are free and open to the public, with no RSVP required. Sessions for both days begin at...
Lander School Board skirts public in Superintendent finalist selection
The Lander School Board had a busy week. On Tuesday, it held a special board retreat to discuss the leaders’ broad visions for 2023. Although the agenda included an invitation to the public to join the meeting virtually, neither the Zoom link nor the telephone dial-up were legitimate. An email to Board Chair Jared Kail and Superintendent Dr. Dave Barker requesting the correct information to join in were not returned until Kail, following the meeting at 10:55 p.m. that night, called it a “good meeting to miss” since the board didn’t take any votes.
Clara F. (Avery) Turner
Clara F. (Avery) Turner, 87 passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center. A memorial service will be held July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Shoshoni, Wyoming. Clara Frances Avery was born on April...
Lennie Winfield
Lennie Winfield, 90, of Riverton passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday morning, February 2, 2023. At her request a private family service was held at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming. Lennie Louise Spring was born on April 12, 1932 in Buckeye, Arizona to Wilburn Neal...
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
Nancy Zupence
Nancy Zupence died January 31, 2023 at her home on South Fork Road in Fort Washakie. She was born on February 16, 1938 in Afton, WY to Fielding Bruce Peterson and Eunice Blanch Lynch Peterson. Her father was a game warden, so the family moved every four years to different areas of Wyoming.
Recent deaths: Turner, Winfield, Zupence
Clara F. (Avery)Turner, 87 passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center. A memorial service will be held July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Shoshoni, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here. Lennie Winfield,...
WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers
WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
Bill Sniffin: Al Simpson Recalls His Dad Was Upset At The Corner Of Simpson And ‘Millard’ – Doh!
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Al Simpson is always good for a story or two. His story about the legendary hotelier Harold Del Monte is classic, which I will discuss below…. Al called me recently to get the address of Jim Angell’s family so he could...
Riverton knocks a few first place finishes in conference meets
WORLAND – While the Lander Tigers were dominating their 3A South Conference swim meet the Riverton Wolverines were doing some winning of their own in the 3A North Conference meet in Worland against the likes of Buffalo, Cody, Douglas, Newcastle, Powell and Worland. The first individual event of the...
The Riverton Chamber has Acquired the Wind River Heritage Center
The WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center Board of Directors has entered into an agreement with the Wind River Heritage Center Board to acquire the properties and operations of the Heritage Center Museum located at 1075 S Federal Blvd, in Riverton. “The Wind River Heritage Center board approached us with a proposal recently which included taking possession of the Heritage Center properties and responsibility over the operations at the location so that those currently in leadership positions there could retire,” said Sam Tower, executive Director of the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center. “This allows the Chamber to take possession of a location that we can operate out of and will make us a true visitors center. This is where locals, and those visiting the area, can come to learn about Wind River area history focused on Riverton, and get information on all the other things happening with the member businesses in the city.”
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
Lander breaks records at Conference meet
LANDER – This past Friday and Saturday the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) boys’ swim team looked to keep their winning streak alive with the goal of their 27th straight state championship within reach. First, they’d have to get through the conference meets, which were held at their home pool, the Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center, which was a definite boost for the Tigers.
Barry retired from the Riverton Police Department
(Riverton, WY) – On February 3, the Riverton Police Department announced the retirement of Officer Anthony Barry after 22 years of service. “A retirement is always a bittersweet event,” the announcement said. “While we will be losing a huge part of our Police Department Family, we cannot help but be so very proud and appreciative of all that Officer Barry has done for our department and the citizens of Riverton and Fremont County! Please help us thank him for his many years of dedicated service and wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Light snow possible overnight in the 10
(Fremont County, WY) – Snow is expected to spread east of the Divide tonight and Monday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Causing a possible light snow tonight into Monday across central Wyoming. Highs today range from 38 degrees in Dubois to 24...
Liquor License on the WRIR Being Considered for Casino
The Eastern Shoshone Tribe has indicated they will be seeking a liquor license for the Shoshone Rose Casino four miles north of Lander, according to The Ranger and Lander Journal. Currently, there are no liquor licenses on the Wind River Reservation. Alejandra Robinson, Public Relations Director for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe said the COVID pandemic had put added stress on businesses, including the casino, and having the ability to attract events and conventions to the hotel would be the reason for the request. The request has not yet been submitted.
Anna Lee, CNM joins SageWest Health Care
Expands women health services available to Fremont County residents. SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Anna Lee, Certified Nurse Midwife has joined SageWest Health Care and will be offering women’s health services in addition to serving patients at Lander Women’s Care. Anna is one of several providers to begin practicing in Fremont County this year in an effort to continue expansion of healthcare services.
#Snapped: Moose on the loose Friday
Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form. Tristan Short shared this photo of a moose...
Negotiation Underway for new Riverton Chief of Police
Riverton is a step closer to naming a new Chief of Police. Thirteen candidates were screened for the job and at an executive session of the council last week, the council’s top pick for the job was selected. City Administrator Kyle Butterfield was instructed to begin a contract negotiation, which he will report back to the council before a contract would be offered and the new chief selected. After the retirement of former Chief Eric Murphy, RPD Captain Wes Romero was named interim police chief.
