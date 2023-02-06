ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

B98.5

Maine Man Arrested After Threatening to Open Fire at Hancock Lumber Location

It was a frightening day for a Maine business and many of its employees after received a threat that someone was preparing to 'shoot up the business. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is currently being held on $10,000 cash bail at the Somerset County Jail. All this, after officials say he made threats to shoot up his former place of employment.
HANCOCK, ME
wgan.com

Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized

Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries

WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
WARREN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three injured in shooting at Walnut Street apartment in Lewiston

PORTLAND, Maine — Three people have been injured in a reported shooting Saturday in an apartment in Lewiston. Police responded to a report about a shooting at a first-floor apartment on Walnut Street shortly before 4 a.m. and upon arriving found three people injured with apparent gunshot wounds, Lewiston Police Department spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said Tuesday in a news release.
LEWISTON, ME
truecrimedaily

Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp

WATERVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to over four decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend in 2019. According to a news release posted by the Maine State Police, Melissa Sousa was last seen escorting her two children to the school bus near her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The next day, Oct. 23, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., State and Waterville police investigators reportedly found Sousa’s body in the basement of her Gold Street home.
WATERVILLE, ME
Z107.3

Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor

Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
BANGOR, ME
truecountry935.com

Missing Skowhegan Teen

Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 7. Year to sate, LCSO has responded to 973 calls for service. Jeremy J. Johnson, Jr., 28, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Jan. 31 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Manktown Road, Waldoboro, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wgan.com

Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme

A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
YARMOUTH, ME
Q106.5

Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe

Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Owner of Maine towing company arrested on theft charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of an Alton towing company was arrested Thursday night on theft charges. Bruce LiCausi, 19, of Bangor was taken into custody by state police Thursday night. Bangor Police say they’ve been investigating reports of suspicious activity by LiCausi’s company, All Towed Up, since December....
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020. The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home. Joshua McAuliffe, 42,...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Owner of Maine tow truck company accused of illegally towing vehicles

BANGOR (WGME) -- The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles in the Bangor area and forcing victims to pay large “impound” fees in order to get their vehicles back. In December 2022, the Bangor Police Department says they received several reports of...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

