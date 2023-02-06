Read full article on original website
Maine Man Arrested After Threatening to Open Fire at Hancock Lumber Location
It was a frightening day for a Maine business and many of its employees after received a threat that someone was preparing to 'shoot up the business. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is currently being held on $10,000 cash bail at the Somerset County Jail. All this, after officials say he made threats to shoot up his former place of employment.
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized
Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
Three injured in shooting at Walnut Street apartment in Lewiston
PORTLAND, Maine — Three people have been injured in a reported shooting Saturday in an apartment in Lewiston. Police responded to a report about a shooting at a first-floor apartment on Walnut Street shortly before 4 a.m. and upon arriving found three people injured with apparent gunshot wounds, Lewiston Police Department spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said Tuesday in a news release.
Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp
WATERVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to over four decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend in 2019. According to a news release posted by the Maine State Police, Melissa Sousa was last seen escorting her two children to the school bus near her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The next day, Oct. 23, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., State and Waterville police investigators reportedly found Sousa’s body in the basement of her Gold Street home.
Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor
Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
Rockport man pleads guilty to PPP loan fraud on Wednesday
PORTLAND, Maine — A Rockport man is facing up to a 30-year sentence and fine of $1 million after pleading guilty to Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland. Mark X. Haley II, 42, filed nine fraudulent PPP loan applications and received more...
Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time. This, according to the Bangor Daily News. Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the...
Missing Skowhegan Teen
Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
Man who pleaded guilty to killing girlfriend in Waterville sentenced to 42 years
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his longtime girlfriend last year faces 42 years in prison. Justice William Stokes sentenced Nicholas Lovejoy for charges related to the death of Melissa Sousa, who was killed in the Waterville home where she and Lovejoy lived in 2019.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 7. Year to sate, LCSO has responded to 973 calls for service. Jeremy J. Johnson, Jr., 28, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Jan. 31 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Manktown Road, Waldoboro, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme
A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
Owner of Maine towing company arrested on theft charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of an Alton towing company was arrested Thursday night on theft charges. Bruce LiCausi, 19, of Bangor was taken into custody by state police Thursday night. Bangor Police say they’ve been investigating reports of suspicious activity by LiCausi’s company, All Towed Up, since December....
Man accused of killing friend in Lincolnville last month appears in court
Matthew Pendleton faces charges in connection with the killing of Kevin Curit in January. The state and defense agreed to a grand jury for early next month.
Caretakers: 'Uptick' in vandalism at Navy plane memorial
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Caretakers say there's been a steady increase in vandalism at a prominent military monument. The Brunswick Naval Air Station has been closed since 2011, but many in town remain proud of the history there, including a four-propeller P3 Orion plane memorial. John Briley is the executive...
Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020. The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home. Joshua McAuliffe, 42,...
Owner of Maine tow truck company accused of illegally towing vehicles
BANGOR (WGME) -- The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles in the Bangor area and forcing victims to pay large “impound” fees in order to get their vehicles back. In December 2022, the Bangor Police Department says they received several reports of...
Police investigate robbery of Lewiston USPS mail carrier
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier that took place on Thursday. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated the mail carrier was robbed around 5 p.m. on Westminster Street. The suspect stole postal equipment...
