FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO