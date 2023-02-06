Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Crash on US-460 in Botetourt County causes lane closures, delays
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – All westbound lanes on US-460 in Botetourt County are closed due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Laymantown Road and Rt. 659N/S. As of 4:35 p.m., all west lanes were closed.
WSLS
Crews respond to brush fire in Bedford County
HUDDLESTON, Va. – Fire crews were responding to a “large brush fire” in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. Officials said the fire, on Old Firetrail Road, was estimated to be over 100 acres in size. Units from Huddleston, Saunders, Moneta, Bedford, Altavista, along...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 135.8 mile marker and has closed the south right lane. At this time, traffic...
wfxrtv.com
US 460 West in Botetourt County closed due to vehicle crash: CLEARED
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along US 460 in Botetourt County can expect delays because of a vehicle crash near Laymantown Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation, says all westbound lanes are closed at this time and drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes of travel.
WSLS
No injuries reported in I-581S crash involving Patrick Henry High School bus
ROANOKE, Va. – No one was hurt after a crash on I-581S involving a Patrick Henry High School bus Thursday morning, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. Officials say bus 59 was rear-ended in a traffic incident at the on-ramp to I-581 southbound at Hershberger Road. We’re told two students were on board at the time of the crash.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
WDBJ7.com
No injuries reported in Lynchburg house fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Unattended smoking materials that were outside caught a house on fire in Lynchburg Wednesday. The Lynchburg Fire Department says the fire was is in the 4000 block of Fort Avenue. A fire department spokesman says no one was hurt. Damages total about $15,000.
Bedford County school board member charged with assault and battery responds to charges
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — A Bedford County school board member is facing charges of assault and battery. District II representative Matthew Holbrook was arrested Monday and has since been bonded out. Holbrook spoke with WFXR and said the charges came after he saw someone stealing from private property. “It was involving some theft from a […]
WDBJ7.com
Water main break causes Lynchburg road closure until repairs are made
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A water main break happened in the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street Wednesday afternoon. The area will remain closed for repairs until further notice. Both inbound and outbound lanes of Main Street will remain open and motorists will be detoured around the work area.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford County Sheriff searches for two suspects in burglary investigation
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a burglary investigation that occurred on the 6300 block of Shingle Block Road. Investigators say one of the suspects was caught on video and are asking for the community’s help in identifying...
WSLS
Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WSLS
Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
WSLS
Search underway for stolen dogs in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A search is underway for two black labs stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center. The center said the two labs, Colby and Caleb, broke away from their owner and chased...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Burnt Chimney VFD responds to a house fire on Saturday
Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department was among the fire departments that responded to a house fire Saturday in the Boones Mill area. According to the Responding Fire online news page, a caller reported that a porch was on fire and was evacuating the house on the 4300 block of Retreat Road in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association renovates trailer to teach kids fire safety
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association now has a renovated fire safety trailer. Members of the association began working on the trailer that could not be used due to wear and tear two years ago. The new and improved trailer now has smoke machines, cameras,...
Smith Mountain Eagle
School board member representing Moneta and Huddleston arrested
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Preston Holbrook, who represents District 2, which includes Moneta and Huddleston, was arrested Monday with the charge of “simple assault, assault and battery,”. According to inmate records, Holbrook, 40, of Bedford was booked at 1:01 p.m. Monday and then released on an unsecured...
WSET
Danville fire chief receives chief fire officer designation
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville fire chief received a fire officer designation on Tuesday. According to the City of Danville, the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of chief fire officer. The City of Danville said following an extensive peer review process,...
q101online.com
Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy’s cruiser
An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff’s cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy’s vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
WSET
Portion of Kemper Street exit to close for 3 months for construction
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A multi-month closure will impact a lane near the Lynchburg Expressway beginning on Thursday. The City said for approximately three months, the outside southbound lane on Kemper Street will be closed to accommodate construction in the area. This is between the Kemper Street exit at...
WDBJ7.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing Bundt Cakes stopped by the WDBJ7 studio to show off some of their delicious cakes. The business is located at 19399 Forest Rd in Lynchburg.
Comments / 0