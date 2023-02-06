The WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center Board of Directors has entered into an agreement with the Wind River Heritage Center Board to acquire the properties and operations of the Heritage Center Museum located at 1075 S Federal Blvd, in Riverton. “The Wind River Heritage Center board approached us with a proposal recently which included taking possession of the Heritage Center properties and responsibility over the operations at the location so that those currently in leadership positions there could retire,” said Sam Tower, executive Director of the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center. “This allows the Chamber to take possession of a location that we can operate out of and will make us a true visitors center. This is where locals, and those visiting the area, can come to learn about Wind River area history focused on Riverton, and get information on all the other things happening with the member businesses in the city.”

