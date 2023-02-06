Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Farm and Ranch Days Concludes Thursday
Today is the final day for the University of Wyoming Extension’s Farm and Ranch Days at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. All events are free and open to the public. Today’s Sessions begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m., with free lunch provided by the Fremont County Cattle Women at 1 p.m. both days. Yesterday’s attendance topped 150 interested area residents.
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
wrrnetwork.com
Farm and Ranch Days Kicks Off This Wednesday Morning through Thursday at Fairgrounds
University of Wyoming Extension will offer more than 25 educational sessions at this year’s Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days in Riverton today and tomorrow at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. All events are free and open to the public, with no RSVP required. Sessions for both days begin at...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Hilarious Story Of Why This Wyoming Politician’s Photo Has A HOLE!
When I first moved to Wyoming I was invited to visit the Wyoming state capital and was given a tour by the current Speaker Of The House, Tom Lubnau, of Gillette Wyoming. We stopped at some photos of past legislative bodies. He pointed to one framed group of House members...
oilcity.news
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Hollywood Art Director and Set Designer Dies After Crashing Into Tow Truck On I-80
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Hollywood art director and set designer was killed in a collision on Interstate 80 near Quealy Dome on Saturday. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said 79-year-old Charles Cirigliano of Nantucket, Massachusetts, ran into a parked tow truck which had stopped...
cowboystatedaily.com
Uh-Oh, Although Pine Beetle Threat Has Subsided, Two More Insects Could Wreak Havoc On Wyo Trees
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s forests were hit in the 2010s with an epidemic of the mountain pine beetle, which left vast swaths of dead trees. Wyoming wasn’t alone. Throughout the Pacific Northwest, the beetle took out around 45 million acres of pine forest....
wrrnetwork.com
Clara F. (Avery) Turner
Clara F. (Avery) Turner, 87 passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center. A memorial service will be held July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Shoshoni, Wyoming. Clara Frances Avery was born on April...
wrrnetwork.com
Commissioners Agreed to provide EV Charging Stations; Fair Equipment
The Fremont County Commissioners this week approved a plan to place electric vehicle charging stations at three county locations, expenditures for the Fremont County Fairgrounds were okayed, including a new full-size tractor and a courtroom remodel at the Courthouse was approved, among other actions. Following the meeting the Commissioner’s office released the following News Release:
wrrnetwork.com
Negotiation Underway for new Riverton Chief of Police
Riverton is a step closer to naming a new Chief of Police. Thirteen candidates were screened for the job and at an executive session of the council last week, the council’s top pick for the job was selected. City Administrator Kyle Butterfield was instructed to begin a contract negotiation, which he will report back to the council before a contract would be offered and the new chief selected. After the retirement of former Chief Eric Murphy, RPD Captain Wes Romero was named interim police chief.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
wrrnetwork.com
Lennie Winfield
Lennie Winfield, 90, of Riverton passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday morning, February 2, 2023. At her request a private family service was held at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming. Lennie Louise Spring was born on April 12, 1932 in Buckeye, Arizona to Wilburn Neal...
aspenpublicradio.org
Amid showdown over Colorado River cuts, a Flaming Gorge fishing guide hopes the 'leftovers' are enough
A grinning fisherman often needs two hands to hold a massive lake trout on a sunny day at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which straddles the Wyoming-Utah border. Jim Williams has been a guide here for more than 30 years, and said some of the best trophy fish in the Rockies call these waters home.
wrrnetwork.com
The Riverton Chamber has Acquired the Wind River Heritage Center
The WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center Board of Directors has entered into an agreement with the Wind River Heritage Center Board to acquire the properties and operations of the Heritage Center Museum located at 1075 S Federal Blvd, in Riverton. “The Wind River Heritage Center board approached us with a proposal recently which included taking possession of the Heritage Center properties and responsibility over the operations at the location so that those currently in leadership positions there could retire,” said Sam Tower, executive Director of the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center. “This allows the Chamber to take possession of a location that we can operate out of and will make us a true visitors center. This is where locals, and those visiting the area, can come to learn about Wind River area history focused on Riverton, and get information on all the other things happening with the member businesses in the city.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Property Owners Closer To Some Tax Relief As $50,000 Exemption Passes House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Renee@CowboyStateDaily.comRenee@CowboyStateDaily.com. Property taxes soared in Wyoming last year, bringing the state a windfall from taxpayers at a time when they’re facing record-high inflation for a variety of goods and services, including staples like eggs and butter. That pain has prompted...
Comments / 2