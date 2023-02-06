ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Man With Sword Safely Detained After Standoff In Greysolon Apartment

UPDATE (February 6, 3:55 p.m.) — A man with a sword who barricaded himself in a Duluth apartment for more than four hours Monday surrendered to authorities without harming anyone. It happened in an apartment on the 8th floor of the Greysolon building. Authorities tried negotiating with the “agitated”...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Virginia Man Charged In Double Stabbing

VIRGINIA, Minn. — The man who seriously injured 2 people after stabbing them Monday evening has been formally charged. Police say 63-year-old Ray Charles Brantley of Virginia has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Assault with Dangerous Weapon and Threats of Violence-Reckless Disregard Risk. The stabbing happened...
VIRGINIA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Airport Making Changes To Parking System Starting Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is making changes to its parking system starting Wednesday. A news release from the airport says this is part of their plan to improve customers experience and has been working to update it. Customers who are parking can expect a cashless system...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Hardware Stores In Duluth Sell Tree Tapping Supplies

DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love authentic northern maple syrup from our forests, this weather is the perfect opportunity to learn about tree tapping so you can collect your own sap. Supplies are available at many stores so anyone can make their own syrup. Denny’s Ace Hardware has...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Valentine’s Weekend Lake Superior Helicopters Tours

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Helicopter’s is offering a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend from the skies above Duluth’s historical landmarks. You can spend Valentine’s weekend sipping champagne and taking flight over sites such as the Aerial Lift Bridge, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion, and more with LSH’s romantic tours.
DULUTH, MN
B105

BBB Warns Of Fake Parking Ticket Scam

It looks like scammers are getting more creative by the day! The Better Business Bureau is warning of a parking ticket scam, where scammers actually print out fake parking tickets and stick them to your windshield. Recently, there was another scam that made headlines. A funeral home in Minnesota shared...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Downtown Duluth announces ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth announced Tuesday their summer lineup for “Movies in the Park” presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics. After the community voted on the organization’s Facebook page, eight movies were selected as fan favorites. This season’s lineup:. July 7 - Top Gun:...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Superior Fun Land

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Fun Land owners Desiree Hughes and Paul Bothun both grew up in Superior Wisconsin. While living in Minneapolis they visited an indoor play area with their two young daughters, and they knew then what their hometown was missing. “We wanted to bring a little bit of Minneapolis back...
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Feds offer tax credit for high efficiency wood and pellet stoves

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s said that wood heat warms you up several times over from the splitting to the stacking to the burning. Firewood is a renewable resource but it still can pollute. Matt Boo of Duluth Stove and Fireplace remembers when wood stoves were very inefficient.
DULUTH, MN

