FOX 21 Online
Man With Sword Safely Detained After Standoff In Greysolon Apartment
UPDATE (February 6, 3:55 p.m.) — A man with a sword who barricaded himself in a Duluth apartment for more than four hours Monday surrendered to authorities without harming anyone. It happened in an apartment on the 8th floor of the Greysolon building. Authorities tried negotiating with the “agitated”...
FOX 21 Online
‘Very Scary Stuff:’ Resident Describes Police Standoff At Greysolon Apartments
DULUTH, Minn. – There were tense moments Monday at the Greysolon Apartments in downtown Duluth when a man with a sword caused an hours-long standoff with police. The incident ended safely after Duluth’s Tactical Response Team breached the apartment door, according to officials. While the alleged threats of...
UPDATE: Duluth Police Update Public On Individual Who Barricaded Himself At Greysolon Apartments
In an update shared with the public Monday afternoon, the Duluth Police Department shared that the individual who had barricaded themself in an apartment eventually surrendered peacefully. In the update, the department noted that after four hours of negotiating with the individual, the tactical response team breached the door where...
FOX 21 Online
Virginia Man Charged In Double Stabbing
VIRGINIA, Minn. — The man who seriously injured 2 people after stabbing them Monday evening has been formally charged. Police say 63-year-old Ray Charles Brantley of Virginia has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Assault with Dangerous Weapon and Threats of Violence-Reckless Disregard Risk. The stabbing happened...
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Airport Making Changes To Parking System Starting Wednesday
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is making changes to its parking system starting Wednesday. A news release from the airport says this is part of their plan to improve customers experience and has been working to update it. Customers who are parking can expect a cashless system...
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
northernnewsnow.com
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire near Mountain Iron this afternoon sent two people to the hospital and destroyed a house. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, a fire was reported in the 5600 block of Oriole Avenue around 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple Iron Range fire...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: 26th Annual Duluth and St. Louis County Days at the Capitol
DULUTH, Minn. — The 26th Annual Duluth and St. Louis County Days at the Capitol will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Thursday, Feb. 9, in Saint Paul. Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Daniel Fanning joined FOX21 on the morning show on Tuesday to talk about the top priorities at hand.
FOX 21 Online
Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens
DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
FOX 21 Online
Hardware Stores In Duluth Sell Tree Tapping Supplies
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love authentic northern maple syrup from our forests, this weather is the perfect opportunity to learn about tree tapping so you can collect your own sap. Supplies are available at many stores so anyone can make their own syrup. Denny’s Ace Hardware has...
northernnewsnow.com
ALS Blizzard Tour brings hope to Northland woman, others fighting the disease
DULUTH, MN. -- Just over a year ago, Dawn Kregness was given news that changed her life. “My kids noticed my speech being changed and thought I was having a stroke, so that’s what targeted the doctor,” said Dawn Kregness. “I wanted to find out what was wrong.”
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Valentine’s Weekend Lake Superior Helicopters Tours
DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Helicopter’s is offering a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend from the skies above Duluth’s historical landmarks. You can spend Valentine’s weekend sipping champagne and taking flight over sites such as the Aerial Lift Bridge, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion, and more with LSH’s romantic tours.
BBB Warns Of Fake Parking Ticket Scam
It looks like scammers are getting more creative by the day! The Better Business Bureau is warning of a parking ticket scam, where scammers actually print out fake parking tickets and stick them to your windshield. Recently, there was another scam that made headlines. A funeral home in Minnesota shared...
FOX 21 Online
Cloquet Public Library Puts On Book Sale To Raise Funds For Programming
CLOQUET, Minn. — On Tuesday, a book sale was held at the Cloquet Public Library to raise money to support their programming. The Friends of the Cloquet Public Library group puts on these book sales a few times a month by filling up a room full of many fun options.
northernnewsnow.com
Downtown Duluth announces ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth announced Tuesday their summer lineup for “Movies in the Park” presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics. After the community voted on the organization’s Facebook page, eight movies were selected as fan favorites. This season’s lineup:. July 7 - Top Gun:...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Superior Fun Land
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Fun Land owners Desiree Hughes and Paul Bothun both grew up in Superior Wisconsin. While living in Minneapolis they visited an indoor play area with their two young daughters, and they knew then what their hometown was missing. “We wanted to bring a little bit of Minneapolis back...
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Top Forest Lake in “Silent Night Game”
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team picked up their 15th win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Forest Lake 52 to 49. Dillon Bement had a team-leading 14 points in the contest. Jobe Juenemann was just behind him with 13. Duluth East (15-4) will next play at Bloomington...
northernnewsnow.com
Feds offer tax credit for high efficiency wood and pellet stoves
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s said that wood heat warms you up several times over from the splitting to the stacking to the burning. Firewood is a renewable resource but it still can pollute. Matt Boo of Duluth Stove and Fireplace remembers when wood stoves were very inefficient.
