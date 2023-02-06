ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

UPDATE: Bethlehem Area schools discarding beverages after egg larvae, maggots found on pallets

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Bethlehem tavern closes, site being sold for nearly $1M

A popular Bethlehem hangout for Moravian University students, city workers and residents has shuttered with its owners hoping to sell the building for close to $1 million. Old Brewery Tavern, or “OBT” as it’s affectionately referred to by locals at 138 W. Union Blvd. in Center City, closed for good on Dec. 24, 2022. The property, which includes the tavern’s liquor license, on Jan. 30 was listed for $975,000, according to online property records. The actual business itself, however, is not part of the sale.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fundraiser aims to help mom, 2 kids who ‘lost everything’ in Nazareth fire

An online fundraiser aims to raise money for a mother and her two young daughters left homeless after a swift-moving blaze torched their Nazareth home. Les Smith of Easton, the brother-in-law of Cecily Gargone, began the GoFundMe fundraiser to help Gargone and her two girls: Ava Kelley, 12, and Zara Roderick, 6. By 7 p.m. Monday, 64 donors raised $4,515 toward the $10,000 goal.
NAZARETH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State and Lehigh Valley police beefing up patrols for Super Bowl weekend

While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, police will be playing defense on the roads. Pennsylvania State Police , the Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force, and presumably other law enforcement agencies, all will be stepping up enforcement for the big game weekend. Police are urging football fans to use common sense when deciding whether or not to drive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nearly year after devastating fire, Easton cafe set to reopen this week

A popular Easton breakfast and lunch cafe torched by a spring fire is readying to reopen around the corner from the State Theatre. State Cafe and Grill, 14-16 S. Fifth St., is set to reopen Thursday morning. Owner Bill Sneeringer told lehighvalleylive.com a mid-to-late September reopening initially was planned, but renovation work pushed the timeline back. The eatery in the interim was able to host a breakfast pop-up at the First Presbyterian Church. along Spring Garden Street in the city, with a limited menu.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton family and pets displaced after South Side house fire

An Easton family and their pets were displaced after a fire Tuesday night damaged their South Side home. The blaze was reported at about 8:21 p.m. in the back of a single family home in half of a duplex on Berwick Street, fire Chief Henry Hennings said. The blaze started...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Owners have 90 days to ‘stabilize’ historic Phillipsburg hotel, officials say

A Phillipsburg landmark turned eyesore was given 90 days on Tuesday to be returned to some sort of a former glory or consider demolition. Town officials ordered PAR Holdings 17 LLC, which owns 17 Union Square, adjacent to the free bridge, to make improvements to the hundred-plus-year-old property that would make it suitable for another review, a spokesperson for the town said.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store

Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy