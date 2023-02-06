UPDATE: Bethlehem Area schools discarding beverages after egg larvae, maggots found on pallets

A popular Bethlehem hangout for Moravian University students, city workers and residents has shuttered with its owners hoping to sell the building for close to $1 million. Old Brewery Tavern, or “OBT” as it’s affectionately referred to by locals at 138 W. Union Blvd. in Center City, closed for good on Dec. 24, 2022. The property, which includes the tavern’s liquor license, on Jan. 30 was listed for $975,000, according to online property records. The actual business itself, however, is not part of the sale.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO