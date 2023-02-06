UPDATE: Bethlehem Area schools discarding beverages after egg larvae, maggots found on pallets

Read full article on original website
LehighValleyLive.com
Unavailable, unaffordable: Bethlehem tackles Lehigh Valley-wide housing crisis
The numbers projected onto a screen during a community meeting Wednesday night in Bethlehem were “so overwhelming that there can be some level of despair,” a city consultant acknowledged. About 140 people were in attendance to learn about the city’s efforts to get a handle on a worsening...
College Hill’s Cattell Street poised to get safer for pedestrians thanks to $710K grant
Plans are underway to make a busy corridor safer for pedestrians in Easton’s College Hill. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation awarded Lafayette College $710,000 last year for improvements along Cattell Street. Easton City Council voted Wednesday to sponsor the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside, or TASA, grant for the college. The...
Bethlehem City Council denies Lehigh University a liquor license for new pub
Plans to open a pub on the Lehigh University campus were cut short Tuesday. Bethlehem City Council voted Tuesday to deny a request to transfer a state liquor license to Lehigh University. CUC Holdings, a subsidiary of Lehigh University, was requesting the liquor license for the university center at 29...
Popular Bethlehem tavern closes, site being sold for nearly $1M
A popular Bethlehem hangout for Moravian University students, city workers and residents has shuttered with its owners hoping to sell the building for close to $1 million. Old Brewery Tavern, or “OBT” as it’s affectionately referred to by locals at 138 W. Union Blvd. in Center City, closed for good on Dec. 24, 2022. The property, which includes the tavern’s liquor license, on Jan. 30 was listed for $975,000, according to online property records. The actual business itself, however, is not part of the sale.
Northampton County Council member announces run for controller
A Republican member of the Northampton County Council of Commissioners announced Wednesday he is running for county controller. Commissioner John Cusick said he will seek the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania’s May 16 municipal primary election for the financial watchdog post. Cusick said he is not running for re-election to...
6-story building would replace Southside Bethlehem strip mall under new proposal
A Southside Bethlehem strip mall would be demolished and replaced by a six-story retail and apartment building under a proposal up for review by a city board this month. The strip mall at Third and Adams streets is anchored by a Rite Aid pharmacy and includes a laundromat, a Chinese restaurant and a tanning salon.
Bethlehem pizzeria damaged by fire ahead of busy Super Bowl. Apartment tenants left homeless.
A Bethlehem restaurant gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday was damaged Thursday morning in a two-alarm blaze, a city fire official said. Flames ignited sometime around 6:30 a.m. at Paranormal Pizza, 554 N. New St. in Bethlehem. Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Craig Hoffert told lehighvalleylive.com everyone evacuated safely, including approximately...
Fundraiser aims to help mom, 2 kids who ‘lost everything’ in Nazareth fire
An online fundraiser aims to raise money for a mother and her two young daughters left homeless after a swift-moving blaze torched their Nazareth home. Les Smith of Easton, the brother-in-law of Cecily Gargone, began the GoFundMe fundraiser to help Gargone and her two girls: Ava Kelley, 12, and Zara Roderick, 6. By 7 p.m. Monday, 64 donors raised $4,515 toward the $10,000 goal.
State and Lehigh Valley police beefing up patrols for Super Bowl weekend
While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, police will be playing defense on the roads. Pennsylvania State Police , the Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force, and presumably other law enforcement agencies, all will be stepping up enforcement for the big game weekend. Police are urging football fans to use common sense when deciding whether or not to drive.
Nearly year after devastating fire, Easton cafe set to reopen this week
A popular Easton breakfast and lunch cafe torched by a spring fire is readying to reopen around the corner from the State Theatre. State Cafe and Grill, 14-16 S. Fifth St., is set to reopen Thursday morning. Owner Bill Sneeringer told lehighvalleylive.com a mid-to-late September reopening initially was planned, but renovation work pushed the timeline back. The eatery in the interim was able to host a breakfast pop-up at the First Presbyterian Church. along Spring Garden Street in the city, with a limited menu.
Killing of N.J. councilman at PSE&G facility ‘not politically connected,’ authorities say
The killing of a 51-year-old PSE&G employee who also served as a borough councilman in a small town in western Hunterdon County was “not politically connected,” authorities said Thursday. Russell D. Heller was shot and killed Wednesday by a former co-worker in the parking lot of a PSE&G...
Dog found starving on the streets of Philadelphia getting help from N.J. vet, Pa. shelter
Pandora, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, was abandoned on the streets of Philadelphia. The starving dog was found by a man who tried to feed her. When she wouldn’t take the food, he brought her to a shelter. Too weak to move or stand, Pandora was taken in last...
Boy, 9, missing in Bethlehem is found, police say (UPDATE)
Bethlehem police Tuesday night asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy from West Bethlehem, then said he’d been found. The boy is diagnosed with autism, police said in requesting assistance via the department’s Facebook page. Police had asked anyone with information on his...
Out-of-town truck drivers keep hitting Northampton County trail bridge
If only truck drivers would read the signs around a Nor-Bath Trail bridge in Northampton County. Instead, the bridge over East Bullshead Road in Allen Township is taking a beating after too-tall trucks try to drive under and county officials are tired of dealing with the crashes. A majority of...
Easton family and pets displaced after South Side house fire
An Easton family and their pets were displaced after a fire Tuesday night damaged their South Side home. The blaze was reported at about 8:21 p.m. in the back of a single family home in half of a duplex on Berwick Street, fire Chief Henry Hennings said. The blaze started...
Owners have 90 days to ‘stabilize’ historic Phillipsburg hotel, officials say
A Phillipsburg landmark turned eyesore was given 90 days on Tuesday to be returned to some sort of a former glory or consider demolition. Town officials ordered PAR Holdings 17 LLC, which owns 17 Union Square, adjacent to the free bridge, to make improvements to the hundred-plus-year-old property that would make it suitable for another review, a spokesperson for the town said.
Family of New Tripoli firefighter killed in December blaze to attend State of the Union
The son and daughter-in-law of New Tripoli volunteer firefighter Marvin Gruber, who was killed in a Schuylkill County fire late last year, will attend President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday. Nick and Natalie Gruber were announced as guests of Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh Valley,...
Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store
Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
Lehigh Valley church service collects aid for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria (PHOTOS)
This week’s massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria has killed thousands and affected many more. St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Allentown is among those in the Lehigh Valley mobilizing aid. The church held a service on Wednesday evening to accept donations for victims of the earthquake. The Associated...
Find the EPC and Colonial League basketball brackets here
The fields have been finalized for the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and Colonial League basketball tournaments. The EPC boys and girls tourneys will once again return to the PPL Center in Allentown for semifinal and championship action. The Emmaus boys (18-4 overall, 14-2 league) and Easton girls (22-0, 16-0) claimed top...
