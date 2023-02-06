Read full article on original website
KSLA
BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
KSLA
Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Jauilan Adams armed with a handgun. The officers determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
KSLA
Goodwill CEO speaks about witnessing fatal drive-by shooting; two teenagers in custody
KSLA
Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man who reportedly was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle. On Feb. 4 at 1:20 a.m., officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
Texarkana police: Inebriated pedestrian injured in crash
According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, a man was injured Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway.
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor. Bossier Parish, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana child has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on I-20. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on February 7, 2023, that on Monday, February 6, 2023,...
KSLA
Shreveport Police searching for man for alleged violent assault
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted for an alleged violent assault with a firearm that happened on Jan. 25. On Feb. 8, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) released information regarding a suspect wanted for an alleged violent assault. It happened on Jan. 25, SPD responded to a report of domestic abuse on the 3300 block of Dairen Street. When officers arrived the suspect was no longer on the scene and officers located a victim and conducted an initial investigation.
ktalnews.com
I-49 S in Shreveport reopened after crash Wednesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport authorities say all lanes of traffic are open after a crash on I-49 closed the southbound lanes late Wednesday. The crash closed I-49 South at East 70th St. for 10 hours as authorities investigated and crews worked to clear the scene. Drivers were asked to find a different route for their morning commute due to congestion stretching for three miles.
ktalnews.com
Car crash on I-20 claims life of little girl in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A single-car crash on Monday morning has now claimed the life of an unrestrained six-year-old girl. The serious injury crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m., Feb. 6, on I-20 west of LA Highway 157. Trodarion Moore, 30, of Minden, was heading west in a...
KSLA
SCSO looking for person of interest in possible homicide
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working on a possible homicide, according to Sheriff Kevin W. Windham. The incident occurred on Doogieville Loop in Joaquin, Texas. The SCSO is searching for Carlos Caporali as a person of interest in the case. He is believed...
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
KSLA
6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl died after being hurt in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G...
KSLA
Man arrested for allegedly strangling juvenile until she lost consciousness
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a report of domestic abuse on Jan. 15 in the 2300 block of Marion Street. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile victim suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, with the suspect nowhere to be found on the scene.
KTBS
Portion of I-49 in Shreveport re-opened after truck crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - A big rig crash along Interstate 49 in Shreveport brought traffic to a standstill overnight. It happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 were closed for hours between the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road and East 70th Street. Details about the crash are limited....
KSLA
Man arrested for reportedly stabbing woman in front of child during domestic incident
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident. The Shreveport Police Department says on Feb. 4, officers were called out about a domestic abuse incident going on in the 1500 block of Line Avenue. When officers got there, they reported finding a “significant” amount of blood on the sidewalk. Officers followed the trail of blood and found a woman suffering from multiple injuries to her face and cuts on her hands.
ktalnews.com
Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V
