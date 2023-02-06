ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Jauilan Adams armed with a handgun. The officers determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
TEXARKANA, TX
KEEL Radio

Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead

A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man who reportedly was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle. On Feb. 4 at 1:20 a.m., officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Police searching for man for alleged violent assault

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted for an alleged violent assault with a firearm that happened on Jan. 25. On Feb. 8, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) released information regarding a suspect wanted for an alleged violent assault. It happened on Jan. 25, SPD responded to a report of domestic abuse on the 3300 block of Dairen Street. When officers arrived the suspect was no longer on the scene and officers located a victim and conducted an initial investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

I-49 S in Shreveport reopened after crash Wednesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport authorities say all lanes of traffic are open after a crash on I-49 closed the southbound lanes late Wednesday. The crash closed I-49 South at East 70th St. for 10 hours as authorities investigated and crews worked to clear the scene. Drivers were asked to find a different route for their morning commute due to congestion stretching for three miles.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Car crash on I-20 claims life of little girl in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A single-car crash on Monday morning has now claimed the life of an unrestrained six-year-old girl. The serious injury crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m., Feb. 6, on I-20 west of LA Highway 157. Trodarion Moore, 30, of Minden, was heading west in a...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

SCSO looking for person of interest in possible homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working on a possible homicide, according to Sheriff Kevin W. Windham. The incident occurred on Doogieville Loop in Joaquin, Texas. The SCSO is searching for Carlos Caporali as a person of interest in the case. He is believed...
JOAQUIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL

Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Portion of I-49 in Shreveport re-opened after truck crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - A big rig crash along Interstate 49 in Shreveport brought traffic to a standstill overnight. It happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 were closed for hours between the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road and East 70th Street. Details about the crash are limited....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested for reportedly stabbing woman in front of child during domestic incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident. The Shreveport Police Department says on Feb. 4, officers were called out about a domestic abuse incident going on in the 1500 block of Line Avenue. When officers got there, they reported finding a “significant” amount of blood on the sidewalk. Officers followed the trail of blood and found a woman suffering from multiple injuries to her face and cuts on her hands.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V

One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy