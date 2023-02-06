ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’

Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
Reality Tea

Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Harry Hamlin has entered the chat! I don’t think it was a surprise to viewers when Lisa Rinna announced her firing exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, after surviving so much controversy on the show, I think we just gave up on the idea. But the housewives tides started to turn at the end […] The post Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti

Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
ATLANTA, GA
bravotv.com

Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s “Sad” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke certainly had her fair share of arguments with Lisa Rinna. Sutton claimed that Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were her guests at Elton John’s gala. And they never thanked her! Sutton doesn’t play about etiquette. Lisa refuted Sutton’s version of events. She wrote in her Instagram Story, […] The post Sutton Stracke Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s “Sad” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice Defends Jacqueline Laurita Against Melissa Gorga And Dishes On Their “Friends Divorce”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premiere is only a few days away, and OG Housewife Teresa Giudice is taking the gloves off. She’s coming for Melissa Gorga and defending her frenemy of many years, Jacqueline Laurita. We all know Jacqueline, another OG Jersey Housewife, who stopped filming the series after the fifth season. She took […] The post Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice Defends Jacqueline Laurita Against Melissa Gorga And Dishes On Their “Friends Divorce” appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Page Six

‘RHONJ’ recap: Jennifer Aydin calls Dolores Catania a ‘f—king c—t’

Oh how the tables have turned. Jennifer Aydin called Dolores Catania a “f–king c–t” during an explosive argument that aired on Tuesday’s Season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” “I thought she was going to be nice and then she’s a f–king c–t that she always is. I learned that word from you, babe,” Aydin, 45, said while blowing a kiss upon leaving a group event. Catania, 52, fired back, saying that Aydin “should learn more” from her. Aydin sarcastically agreed, telling Catania that she could learn “how to be a bitch “and “a f–ked up” friend. “F–k her, f–k her,...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Teases ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Reboot: “It’s Going To Be A Different Show”

The Real Housewives of New York City is going through a major reboot for Season 14 and Andy Cohen is teasing what is to come. During an “Ask Andy” segment with the audience from his Bravo late-night show Watch What Happens Live, Cohen gave his first impressions of the new season. “They’re super fashionable. The things that they are arguing about are as ridiculous as early RHONY,” he is heard saying about the rebooted show. “I think it’s going to be a different show. It’s so hard because everyone is going to compare it to RHONY, which was so perfect. And I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’: The Latest Scoop On Season 17

After a few subpar seasons, The Real Housewives of Orange County is ready to kick off its renaissance era with season 17. There’s been a lot of buzz about the upcoming season, mostly because one former Housewife is getting her orange back. Plus, another cast member is making history as the first Housewife to switch franchises. And when you add in all the wild drama that HollywoodLife heard about from the cast at BravoCon, you’ve got a season that’s definitely worth getting excited for!
Daily Beast

Real Housewives Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs Dish the New Jersey Drama

The first moments of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 prove the open secret that all tri-state residents know, but are loath to admit: The best view of New York City is from New Jersey. The episode opens on a pristine afternoon, with the Manhattan skyline forming a...
ETOnline.com

Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...

