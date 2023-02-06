Read full article on original website
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge's Life Since She Was Last on RHOC Includes Welcoming a New Family Member
Plus, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shares more life and career updates. It’s been several years since we’ve last seen Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the fitness maven is back and better than ever for the upcoming Season 17. Tamra's...
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga’s Pledge: She and Teresa Giudice’s Brother Joe ‘Don’t Hold Back’ From Family Drama During Season 13
'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga pledges she and Teresa Guidice's brother Joe 'don't hold back' from family drama during season 13.
Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Harry Hamlin has entered the chat! I don’t think it was a surprise to viewers when Lisa Rinna announced her firing exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, after surviving so much controversy on the show, I think we just gave up on the idea. But the housewives tides started to turn at the end […] The post Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti
Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
bravotv.com
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
ETOnline.com
Why Ben Affleck Wasn't 'His Usual Self' During GRAMMYs Date Night With Jennifer Lopez: Source
Ben Affleck wasn't himself at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards. After the 50-year-old went viral for his less-than-thrilled facial expressions during the event, a source tells ET about Affleck's date night with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have...
Sutton Stracke Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s “Sad” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke certainly had her fair share of arguments with Lisa Rinna. Sutton claimed that Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were her guests at Elton John’s gala. And they never thanked her! Sutton doesn’t play about etiquette. Lisa refuted Sutton’s version of events. She wrote in her Instagram Story, […] The post Sutton Stracke Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s “Sad” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice Defends Jacqueline Laurita Against Melissa Gorga And Dishes On Their “Friends Divorce”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premiere is only a few days away, and OG Housewife Teresa Giudice is taking the gloves off. She’s coming for Melissa Gorga and defending her frenemy of many years, Jacqueline Laurita. We all know Jacqueline, another OG Jersey Housewife, who stopped filming the series after the fifth season. She took […] The post Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice Defends Jacqueline Laurita Against Melissa Gorga And Dishes On Their “Friends Divorce” appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHONJ’ recap: Jennifer Aydin calls Dolores Catania a ‘f—king c—t’
Oh how the tables have turned. Jennifer Aydin called Dolores Catania a “f–king c–t” during an explosive argument that aired on Tuesday’s Season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” “I thought she was going to be nice and then she’s a f–king c–t that she always is. I learned that word from you, babe,” Aydin, 45, said while blowing a kiss upon leaving a group event. Catania, 52, fired back, saying that Aydin “should learn more” from her. Aydin sarcastically agreed, telling Catania that she could learn “how to be a bitch “and “a f–ked up” friend. “F–k her, f–k her,...
Andy Cohen Teases ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Reboot: “It’s Going To Be A Different Show”
The Real Housewives of New York City is going through a major reboot for Season 14 and Andy Cohen is teasing what is to come. During an “Ask Andy” segment with the audience from his Bravo late-night show Watch What Happens Live, Cohen gave his first impressions of the new season. “They’re super fashionable. The things that they are arguing about are as ridiculous as early RHONY,” he is heard saying about the rebooted show. “I think it’s going to be a different show. It’s so hard because everyone is going to compare it to RHONY, which was so perfect. And I...
‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’: The Latest Scoop On Season 17
After a few subpar seasons, The Real Housewives of Orange County is ready to kick off its renaissance era with season 17. There’s been a lot of buzz about the upcoming season, mostly because one former Housewife is getting her orange back. Plus, another cast member is making history as the first Housewife to switch franchises. And when you add in all the wild drama that HollywoodLife heard about from the cast at BravoCon, you’ve got a season that’s definitely worth getting excited for!
ETOnline.com
Megan Fox Says Machine Gun Kelly Showed a Side of Himself She's Never Seen Before After GRAMMYs Loss
Megan Fox is proud of her man! The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to rave about her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, after the 32-year-old singer lost his first GRAMMY nomination on Sunday to Ozzy Osbourne. "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a...
Daily Beast
Real Housewives Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs Dish the New Jersey Drama
The first moments of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 prove the open secret that all tri-state residents know, but are loath to admit: The best view of New York City is from New Jersey. The episode opens on a pristine afternoon, with the Manhattan skyline forming a...
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ season 13: How to watch and where to stream
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will premiere on Bravo Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9/8c. Though past seasons of the show can be streamed with Peacock, those who have ditched basic cable can stream tonight’s premiere live with FuboTV. For those unfamiliar with the streaming service,...
ETOnline.com
Mila Kunis Calls Out Husband Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for Looking Awkward on the Red Carpet
Fans called out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for looking awkward on the red carpet while promoting their new Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine, and Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis agrees. Kunis emailed the co-stars to second the internet's opinion of the now-viral photos. "She even emailed us last night,"...
ETOnline.com
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Pretending to Interview Adam Levine About Infidelity
Behati Prinsloo has joined the chat. On Monday, podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming interview on her popular Call Her Daddy podcast. In a teaser clip, Cooper seemed to be interviewing singer Adam Levine, though her guest was never shown. "I have to tell you, I was a huge...
Watch: Tom Schwartz thinks he's 'undateable' after Katie Maloney split
"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Schwartz discussed his dating prospects following his divorce from Katie Maloney.
ETOnline.com
Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...
