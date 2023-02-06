Vladimir Putin is expected to flee Russia as a result of his disastrous military campaign in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come nearly one full year after Putin first invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, one former agent of Russia’s Federal Security Service predicts the 70-year-old Russian leader will flee the nation in an effort to protect his own life.That is the revelation shared this week by former Putin-loyalist-turned-war analyst Igor Strelkov, who predicted Putin will “panic” once the Russian leader’s war against Ukraine inevitably collapses."Only when the situation becomes critical," Strelkov said, according to Daily Star....

