RD Mercer
2d ago

That could have been done after it passed Alaska some 20 hours after the Pentagon and Biden administration knew all they needed to drop it in the gulf of Alaska. Forget shooting it down. We have the technology to retrieve it intact.

Reply(17)
39
Kirby Lott
2d ago

Correct, nothing soft about hitting the ocean at 180mph. Add salt water and it's like they intended to destroy it.

Reply(8)
24
xebon
2d ago

just keep making excuses we all know bidumb is bought by the Chinese so he had to wait tell they got everything they wanted

Reply(3)
16
techxplore.com

Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says

The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
NBC Bay Area

Nancy Pelosi Reacts to Chinese Surveillance Balloon Over US

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was home in San Francisco Friday to announce new funding for a Presidio Project. But the hot topic was the Chinese surveillance balloon that's flying over the U.S. She said that not only is it deeply troubling. But it's a situation that needs to be handled very carefully.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC News

What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Is PANICKING, Expected To Flee Russia In Next Two Years To Save His Own Life

Vladimir Putin is expected to flee Russia as a result of his disastrous military campaign in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come nearly one full year after Putin first invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, one former agent of Russia’s Federal Security Service predicts the 70-year-old Russian leader will flee the nation in an effort to protect his own life.That is the revelation shared this week by former Putin-loyalist-turned-war analyst Igor Strelkov, who predicted Putin will “panic” once the Russian leader’s war against Ukraine inevitably collapses."Only when the situation becomes critical," Strelkov said, according to Daily Star....
msn.com

US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down

President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Monday called for a probe into why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese surveillance balloons that Biden officials are saying crossed over the U.S. at least three times during the previous administration. “If it’s true the Pentagon purposely did NOT tell President Trump of Chinese…
