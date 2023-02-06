Texas woman arrested after husband allegedly dies from 'suspicious illness'

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 48-year-old woman was recently indicted after her husband reportedly died of a "suspicious illness."

According to a news release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 7 at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital after a patient, Joseph Hartsfield, was transported there via ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was launched "due to inconsistencies in the information provided by the hospital staff" and that the illness appeared "suspicious in nature."

Investigators reportedly believe foul play was involved in the patient’s death.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the patient’s wife, Sarah Hartsfield, was reportedly indicted on a charge of murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Her bond was reportedly set at $5 million.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said the investigation remains ongoing and that "only limited details can be released at this time."

