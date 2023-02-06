ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

Texas woman arrested after husband allegedly dies from 'suspicious illness'

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42l3v9_0keQ5mS300

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 48-year-old woman was recently indicted after her husband reportedly died of a "suspicious illness."

According to a news release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 7 at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital after a patient, Joseph Hartsfield, was transported there via ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was launched "due to inconsistencies in the information provided by the hospital staff" and that the illness appeared "suspicious in nature."

Investigators reportedly believe foul play was involved in the patient’s death.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the patient’s wife, Sarah Hartsfield, was reportedly indicted on a charge of murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Her bond was reportedly set at $5 million.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said the investigation remains ongoing and that "only limited details can be released at this time."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle; reward offered

HOUSTON - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in a drive-by shooting that injured four people in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston released a photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, that authorities suspect was used in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 17.
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy