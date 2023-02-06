Read full article on original website
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
NEWSBTC
Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Invests In Crypto. Here’s Why He’d Consider Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and Decentraland (MANA), In Addition to Bitcoin (BTC)
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the popular global best selling title, Rich Dad Poor Dad, is investing in crypto as he took up another chunk of the Bitcoin (BTC). However, Bitcoin (BTC) has glaringly maxed out its potential, and analysts advise him to consider Decentraland (MANA) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) instead.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment
Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
Comments / 0