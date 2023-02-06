ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
coinjournal.net

Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals

Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
AUSTIN, TX
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
Benzinga

'Gala Dinner With Donald Trump' Now For 1 Ethereum As Sweepstake NFT Floor Price Plunges By 94%

The floor price of Donald Trump Winner Sweepstakes NFT has plunged by 94%, since its first sale on Jan. 12, to 0.122 Ethereum ETH/USD, worth $192. What Happened: Sweepstake NFTs feature images of Trump displaying a sign resembling a ticket, which outlines the prizes offered during the minting, such as a Gala dinner in Miami with Trump, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one conversation with Trump, an hour of golf with the former president and two friends, as well as a Zoom call.
ambcrypto.com

NFT transaction sends biggest shock on Bitcoin network in recent history

The largest Bitcoin transaction turns out to be an NFT. Bitcoin bulls cool off but golden cross might heat things up again. While everyone and their cat were focused on whether Bitcoin would kick off February with renewed upside or retracement, something interesting happened. The Bitcoin network registered the largest block in the last four months.
Benzinga

18M FTX Users Debt Tokens Burned, Says Justin Sun: '10x Return For All Holders'

Huobi Global founder H.E. Justin Sun said 18 million FTX Users Debt (FUD) tokens have now been fully burned, resulting in a tenfold return for all holders. What Happened: After listing the token on Sunday, Huobi Exchange and Debtao announced that 18 million FUD tokens (amounting to 90% of the current token supply) would be irreversibly burned.
Motley Fool

Is This the End of PayPal As We Know It?

A group of seven large banks is launching a digital wallet later this year. With their huge customer bases, the service could gain users rapidly. PayPal shareholders don't have anything to worry about, as it is the clear leader in electronic payments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy