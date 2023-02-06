Man charged with drunk driving, fleeing scene of crash that left motorcyclist severely injured near Antioch

Read full article on original website
Police suspect cover-up after bar patron lost control of ATV and died
Authorities in Lake County say criminal charges are possible after friends of an ATV operator apparently tried to cover up an accident that left the man with fatal injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Man fired shots at another driver during road rage incident on I-94 in Cook County: police
SKOKIE, Ill. - A Racine man is accused of firing shots at another car during a road rage incident Sunday. Dylan Creekpaum, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of cannabis. At about 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 5, Illinois State Police Troop 3...
Police respond to four burglaries reported within hours of each other in Highland Park
Police are investigating four separate incidents where a suspect or suspects forced entry to businesses in Highland Park and stole property or cash. The Highland Park Police Department responded around 4:27 a.m. Sunday to the Mobil gas station, 2590 Skokie Valley Road in Highland Park, for a report of a burglary. Officers found forced entry […]
Police: Suburban man leaves bar and dies in ATV crash, acquaintances hide evidence
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An ATV was hidden from police following a suspected drunken deadly crash early Tuesday morning in the northern suburbs. At around 1 a.m., Lake County deputies responded to the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue, in unincorporated Spring Grove, on the report of a person down.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect. Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder. On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a...
Trapped victim extricated, 2 transported to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash near Woodstock
Two women were transported to the hospital after firefighters had to extricate one of them following a four-vehicle crash near Woodstock Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Charles Road and Raycraft Road in unincorporated Woodstock.
Woman rescued in critical condition from house fire that left 2 pets dead in Huntley
A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after firefighters rescued her from a house fire in Huntley that left two pets dead Wednesday evening. The Huntley Fire Protection District responded around 10:08 p.m. Wednesday to the 10700 block of Church Street in Huntley for a report of a structure fire. The first […]
2 Lake County residents charged in mail, package theft that involved over 40 victims across Chicagoland area
Two Lake County residents have been charged after police say they recovered stolen mail and packages that belonged to over 40 victims throughout the Chicagoland area. Mount Prospect Police Department Gang Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Spectra around 7:50 p.m. on January 26 in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive. […]
WIFR
One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man is dead after a possible shooting and vehicle crash Wednesday at Charles Street and First Avenue. Rockford police say at least five vehicles were involved in the crash. 23 News streamed a live look at the scene where Rockford police and Winnebago County...
56-year-old man dies after being ejected in high-speed ATV crash near Spring Grove
The sheriff’s office says a man suffered critical injuries and died in a drunk-driving ATV crash near Spring Grove Tuesday morning and acquaintances of the man tampered with evidence. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood...
Fight breaks out on Metra Northwest Line; two passengers arrested
Two passengers got into a fight on inbound Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line train 622 Wednesday morning, Metra announced. The train stopped at Park Ridge shortly before 8 a.m. where it was met by police and an ambulance.
Multiple ruse burglaries, attempted burglaries reported recently in Lake, McHenry counties
Police are warning residents in Lake and McHenry counties about multiple recent ruse burglaries where the suspect entered or attempted to enter homes while pretending to be a worker. The Lindenhurst Police Department responded around 4:10 p.m. Friday to a residence on Old Farm Court in Lindenhurst for a report of a suspicious incident. A […]
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Check stolen from mailbox ‘washed’ and cashed by thief | Police reports Jan. 30-Feb. 5
A 63-year-old Brookfield man went to police on Jan. 31 to report that a $4,300 check he’d placed in a mailbox at the Brookfield Post Office had been stolen and “washed” by an unknown person who cashed it via a mobile app. The victim told police that...
Chicago man charged with street racing, reckless homicide in death of pedestrian in Clearing
A Chicago man is charged with reckless homicide and street racing for a hit-and-run that killed a 40-year-old woman last summer.
Avalon Park shooting: Family distraught after man gunned down in front of Far South Side home
The victim's brother not only wants justice but also the kind of closure that only comes with knowing why his brother was killed.
Woman charged with fleeing from police, possessing drugs and ghost gun in Waukegan
A Zion woman was arrested after she allegedly fled from police and was found with a “ghost gun” and drugs in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Chasity A. Davis, 29, of Zion, was charged with fleeing attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 15-200 ecstasy pills and […]
Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block...
13-year-old boy seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. at an unknown location.
wgtd.org
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
Sheriff’s office warns Lake County residents about increase in vehicle burglaries, thefts
The sheriff’s office is warning Lake County residents about an increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries to vehicles in the northeastern Illinois area. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning on social media Wednesday. Most of the thefts occur during the overnight hours. Thieves move up and...
