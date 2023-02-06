ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

MIAMI – A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. After suspect captured with...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. Humane Society of Broward County helping furry friends find permanent homes. NOW PLAYING. Police investigating...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WFLA

‘The whole building shook’: Employees reflect on police chase that ended in gunfire outside Winter Haven restaurant

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In a nod to a tumultuous situation that occurred just outside the restaurant walls Monday, staff at Andrea’s Family Restaurant reworked its menu items. The “Grady Judd omelet” included bacon, sausage, and ham. A dish with home fries topped with bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions was dubbed the […]
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Click10.com

WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 men in killing of rapper XXXTentacion continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Day three of testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
People

2 Kidnapped Missouri Children Found in Florida Supermarket a Year After Abduction: Police

Brooke and Adrian Gilley were discovered with their noncustodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, at a Winn-Dixie in Florida last week — nearly a year after they were abducted Two Missouri children were found inside a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Florida almost a year after they were abducted, authorities said. Brooke and Adrian Gilley were discovered at the store with their noncustodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, last week, according to a statement shared on the High Springs Police Department's Facebook page. Gilley, 36, was discovered in the supermarket after a routine vehicle tag check...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy