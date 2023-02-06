Read full article on original website
Global Payments Non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 in-line, revenue of $2.02B in-line
Global Payments press release (NYSE:GPN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 in-line. Revenue of $2.02B (+2.0% Y/Y) in-line. CFO comment: “We remain well positioned from a financial and operating perspective as we enter 2023. Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $8.575 billion to $8.675 billion, reflecting growth of 6% to 7% over 2022, and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $10.25 to $10.37, reflecting growth of 10% to 11% over 2022 (15% to 16% excluding dispositions). Annual adjusted operating margin for 2023 is expected to expand by up to 120 basis points."
Mutual Funds - The Great American Rip-Off
2021 was a great year for growth stocks. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index was up 33% but 98% of all growth managers failed to outperform that benchmark. Take it out “long term” and 90% of all domestic equity funds underperformed the S&P Composite 1500 Index over the past 20 years.
The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund has sold all its stakes in Adani Group companies. The fund started selling its stakes in Adani Group companies even before the recent selloff started. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Thinking about buying a car? Auto expert explains the best time to buy
If you're in the market for a new car, there is mixed news. New car prices are still at their highest in years but used car prices have been coming down for the past four months. 7News spoke to Sean Tucker who is the Senior Editor for Kelley Blue Book.
Elon Musk Reacts As 'Big Short' Michael Burry Finds His Way Back On Twitter To Take Back 'Sell' Call
"The Big Short" fame Michael Burry had to eat his words after a prediction that went awry. What Happened: For the uninitiated, Burry put out a cryptic one-word tweet that said “Sell” on Feb. 1, which was sort of premonitory. After a torrid 2022, the stock market was rallying quite nicely in January, with the S&P 500 Index rallying about 6.18%.
Steel cut on third ballistic missile submarine
Work to build the UK nuclear deterrent programme's latest submarine has started. The first steel for the vessel Warspite has been cut at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. It is the third of four new Dreadnought class submarines being built to carry Trident ballistic missiles at an estimated cost...
Grab 3 High-Yield (+7%) Stocks Now as They Go Ex-Dividend Next Week
Investors eyeing dividend income must buy the shares of companies ahead of their ex-dividend dates. But it takes a lot of work to keep track of ex-dividend dates. This is where our Dividend Calendar helps investors. Using TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar, let’s look at three stocks going ex-dividend next week. What stands out is that these companies offer a high yield of over 7%.
U.S. sanctions six Chinese tech companies for supporting spy balloon programs
A new round of U.S. sanctions will target six Chinese aerospace companies identified as supporting the nation's military's reconnaissance balloon program, the Commerce Department announced Friday. The sanctions were imposed just hours after an American military F-22 shot down the second "high altitude object" to enter U.S. airspace in the...
