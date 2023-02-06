ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

9NEWS

5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list

COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills

A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
DENVER, CO
invisiblepeople.tv

Despite Mixed Reviews, Tiny Home Villages for Homeless People Are Growing

As rates of unsheltered homelessness continue to rise, cities ranging from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Aurora, Colorado, have set up tiny home villages to help connect people experiencing homelessness with services and temporary housing. But the tiny homes have received mixed reviews from people experiencing homelessness across the country. There...
AURORA, CO
University of Denver Clarion

Homelessness in Denver: Gentrification or Cannabis

With Denver’s massive population growth since Colorado’s decision to legalize cannabis, a housing crisis has arisen. Though many may believe that the homeless population in Denver are mostly individuals from out of state, a new report shows that this is untrue. This common misconception stems from the belief...
DENVER, CO
