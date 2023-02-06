(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new nail business in Colorado Springs is changing what it means and feels like to get your nails done. Raleigh Vincent, Owner of PAINT Nail Bar in Colorado Springs said, they are not a nail salon, although they do nails. Vincent said they use non-toxic and fume-free products and sterilization is a top priority. Also, building relationships with clients and the community is a big focus of her business.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO