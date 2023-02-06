Read full article on original website
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
Click10.com
1 arrested following fatal 79th Street Causeway crash
MIAMI – A 30-year-old man involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on the 79th Street Causeway has been arrested, but his charges have nothing to do with the crash itself, authorities confirmed. According to Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva, Dionicio Enrique Castro, of Miami Beach, was arrested on a...
Click10.com
1 injured during shooting in northeast Miami-Dade, police say
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday. According to Miami-Dade police, two people that were on foot got into a gunfire exchange with two occupied vehicles around 1:20 p.m. Police said the shooting happened near Northeast 10th...
Click10.com
Police motorman dies following crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A police motorman has died after being involved in a crash Thursday in Pembroke Pines. His death was confirmed on social media by the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police. “Our deepest condolences to our fallen Pembroke Pines Police Department brother,” the FOP Florida State...
Man stabbed in the back of the head at Tampa sports bar, police say
A man was taken to the hospital last night after he was stabbed in the back of the head at a sports bar.
‘Unimaginable’: Florida rapper recently acquitted of double murder arrested for killing pregnant mom, police say
A man who was recently acquitted of double murder was arrested Wednesday for killing a mother in New Tampa, the Tampa Police Department said.
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s family confirms his death
The family of a Florida Lyft driver who went missing last week said they are now mourning his loss after receiving "unfortunate information."
Clearwater police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just east of Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police say the man was found badly injured in the roadway.
Missing-Endangered Teen Out Of Tampa Located And Is Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Deputies were able to locate 15-year-old Karina Perez, and she is now safe and being cared for. “We appreciate the public’s help in the search,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were looking for a missing juvenile who could be endangered. On
Click10.com
Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport appears in court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man accused of stealing stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport appeared in court Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in late 2021 when an unknown man stole...
WSVN-TV
Man shot outside Hooters in Miami in front of 8-year-old daughter shares survival story
MIAMI (WSVN) - A night out with his 8-year-old daughter turned into a fight for survival and the beginning of a two-year legal odyssey for a father when a woman opened fire outside of a Miami restaurant. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Darren Campbell said he was certain his life...
Click10.com
Police ID suspects accused in string of Doral car thefts
DORAL, Fla. – Doral police have identified three of four suspects believed to be connected to a string of car burglaries in Doral. Eduardo Macias, 20, and Josiah Lebron, 17, are facing 18 counts of vehicle burglary, three counts of automobile theft, one count of criminal mischief and one count of violating probation.
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
50-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit And Run That Left Him Lying On Gulf-To-Bay Blvd
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police traffic homicide personnel are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in which the vehicle left the scene. The crash occurred at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of Belcher Road. A 50-year-old man was found
1 dead after overnight shooting at New Tampa apartment complex
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex overnight.
Deerfield News
ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH
Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 men in killing of rapper XXXTentacion continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Day three of testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for...
1 dead in Hillsborough County apartment shooting: deputies
A person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in New Tampa on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Manhunt continues for suspect in deadly Hillsborough County carjacking
"Everybody got hurt," Hanna recalled. "My customers got scared."
