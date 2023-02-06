ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Click10.com

1 arrested following fatal 79th Street Causeway crash

MIAMI – A 30-year-old man involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on the 79th Street Causeway has been arrested, but his charges have nothing to do with the crash itself, authorities confirmed. According to Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva, Dionicio Enrique Castro, of Miami Beach, was arrested on a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during shooting in northeast Miami-Dade, police say

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday. According to Miami-Dade police, two people that were on foot got into a gunfire exchange with two occupied vehicles around 1:20 p.m. Police said the shooting happened near Northeast 10th...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police motorman dies following crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A police motorman has died after being involved in a crash Thursday in Pembroke Pines. His death was confirmed on social media by the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police. “Our deepest condolences to our fallen Pembroke Pines Police Department brother,” the FOP Florida State...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just east of Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police say the man was found badly injured in the roadway.
CLEARWATER, FL
Click10.com

Police ID suspects accused in string of Doral car thefts

DORAL, Fla. – Doral police have identified three of four suspects believed to be connected to a string of car burglaries in Doral. Eduardo Macias, 20, and Josiah Lebron, 17, are facing 18 counts of vehicle burglary, three counts of automobile theft, one count of criminal mischief and one count of violating probation.
DORAL, FL
Deerfield News

ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH

Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 men in killing of rapper XXXTentacion continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Day three of testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

