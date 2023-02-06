Read full article on original website
Berkeley County schools closed Monday due to cyber attack
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A computer network failure closed Berkeley County Schools on Monday. Parents were concerned about whether the files could have been compromised, causing anxiety over the security of social security numbers and other personal information. “We’ve seen and heard that these types of incidents are going on at other schools […]
Berkeley County Schools cancels classes amid IT “security incident”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens has just announced that all schools in the county will be closed Monday due to an ongoing investigation into a “security incident” that has limited IT operations in the county. Berkeley County Schools have been working...
Berkeley County Schools IT operations limited after “security incident”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced that the county school system experienced a network outage that has limited IT operations throughout the district. Stephens said that the board office worked quickly to notify law enforcement agencies and began an investigation to...
Jefferson County Schools Superintendent announces retirement
CHARLES TOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After nearly a decade of service, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson Learn announced her retirement on Monday, February 6, 2023. Dr. Gibson-Learn said serving as superintendent had been the privilege of her professional life. “I am enormously grateful for the relationships...
Residents displaced after fire code violations shut down hotel in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — About 100 guests, most of them tenants, have a new place to stay Tuesday evening after the fire department evacuated the APM Inn and Suites and deemed the hotel unsafe. Officials discovered the building’s alarms and sprinkler system weren’t working. Two businesses in the establishment, a hair salon and […]
wvpublic.org
Jefferson County Citizens Discuss Water Utility Buyout, Solar Farm At Public Hearings
Jefferson County citizens voiced their opinions at a Public Service Commission hearing Monday on a potential buyout that would see West Virginia American Water purchase four local water and sewer utilities. These include Jefferson Utilities, Inc., Valley Water and Sewer Services, East Jefferson Sewer Services and Shenandoah Junction Public Sewer,...
fox5dc.com
'Unlawful filming' of Loudoun County teens in high school boys' locker room being investigated
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a high school boys' locker room. The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed in their underwear at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.
wfmd.com
Orenda To Open Men’s Treatment Center In Frederick County
It already operates a similar facility for women. Frederick, Md (KM) A new treatment facility for men with substance abuse or mental health issues is expected to open in Frederick County very soon. It will be operated by Orenda, which already runs a treatment center for women located in Sabilllasville. “We originally started filling the gap because there was no female-only treatment centers in the areas. So our original goal was to provide that level of care for women,” says Kelsea Kephart, the Director and co-founder of Orendal.
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
dcnewsnow.com
Woman shot, man in custody
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured
Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say. The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. After...
wfmd.com
Testimony Begins In The Lemeul Roberts Trial
He’s charged with the murder of his ex-wife in 2020. Frederick, Md (KM) The state and the defense gave their opening statements in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday in the trial of Lemuel Roberts of Winchester, Virginia. Roberts is charged with 1st-degree murder for the death of his ex-wife, Kaitlin Roberts, in January, 2020.
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
morgancountyusa.org
Commission Weighs in on Cacapon State Park RV Proposal
More than 50 people jammed the County Commission room at the Morgan County Courthouse in Berkeley Springs last week to express their displeasure with the state’s proposal to put an RV park behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park. The Commission reacted yesterday with a letter, signed by...
mocoshow.com
Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg
A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
Woman Repeatedly Released On Bond Back In Custody For Crime Spree In Frederick County: Sheriff
A repeat offender with a checkered criminal history in Frederick County is back in custody after being released from custody multiple times following a crime spree that began in December last year. Frederick resident Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, is facing multiple charges for vehicle theft and drug offenses after being...
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
wfmd.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal
It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
Hagerstown council picks city’s first Black mayor
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Hagerstown is making history tonight. Takesha Martinez, a member of the city council, is the city’s first Black mayor. Martinez has been program manager at the Robert W. Johnson Community Center in Hagerstown, has been involved in public schools here and was elected to council two years ago. “I […]
