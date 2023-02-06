It already operates a similar facility for women. Frederick, Md (KM) A new treatment facility for men with substance abuse or mental health issues is expected to open in Frederick County very soon. It will be operated by Orenda, which already runs a treatment center for women located in Sabilllasville. “We originally started filling the gap because there was no female-only treatment centers in the areas. So our original goal was to provide that level of care for women,” says Kelsea Kephart, the Director and co-founder of Orendal.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO