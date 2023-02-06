ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

DC News Now

Berkeley County schools closed Monday due to cyber attack

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A computer network failure closed Berkeley County Schools on Monday. Parents were concerned about whether the files could have been compromised, causing anxiety over the security of social security numbers and other personal information. “We’ve seen and heard that these types of incidents are going on at other schools […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent announces retirement

CHARLES TOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After nearly a decade of service, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson Learn announced her retirement on Monday, February 6, 2023. Dr. Gibson-Learn said serving as superintendent had been the privilege of her professional life. “I am enormously grateful for the relationships...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
wfmd.com

Orenda To Open Men’s Treatment Center In Frederick County

It already operates a similar facility for women. Frederick, Md (KM) A new treatment facility for men with substance abuse or mental health issues is expected to open in Frederick County very soon. It will be operated by Orenda, which already runs a treatment center for women located in Sabilllasville. “We originally started filling the gap because there was no female-only treatment centers in the areas. So our original goal was to provide that level of care for women,” says Kelsea Kephart, the Director and co-founder of Orendal.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Woman shot, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Testimony Begins In The Lemeul Roberts Trial

He’s charged with the murder of his ex-wife in 2020. Frederick, Md (KM) The state and the defense gave their opening statements in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday in the trial of Lemuel Roberts of Winchester, Virginia. Roberts is charged with 1st-degree murder for the death of his ex-wife, Kaitlin Roberts, in January, 2020.
WINCHESTER, VA
morgancountyusa.org

Commission Weighs in on Cacapon State Park RV Proposal

More than 50 people jammed the County Commission room at the Morgan County Courthouse in Berkeley Springs last week to express their displeasure with the state’s proposal to put an RV park behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park. The Commission reacted yesterday with a letter, signed by...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
mocoshow.com

Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg

A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal

It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
DC News Now

Hagerstown council picks city’s first Black mayor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Hagerstown is making history tonight. Takesha Martinez, a member of the city council, is the city’s first Black mayor. Martinez has been program manager at the Robert W. Johnson Community Center in Hagerstown, has been involved in public schools here and was elected to council two years ago. “I […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD

