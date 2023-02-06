Read full article on original website
1 dead after crash on U.S. 220 south, Industrial Avenue in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Drivers were asked to avoid the area of U.S. 220 and Industrial Avenue after troopers responded to a fatal crash in Randolph County. Troopers began investigating around 6:04 p.m., and Randolph County emergency officials told drivers to expect delays and a possible detour in the area. The cause of the […]
Truck Crash Spills Jack Daniel’s Bottles Onto North Carolina Highway
Hundreds of Jack Daniel’s bottles spilled onto a North Carolina highway Monday night, following a tractor-trailer that overturned near an exit ramp. The large truck overturned on interstate I-40 near Greensboro, N.C. late on Feb. 6, according to local news network WXII12. A photo, captured by a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) traffic camera overlooking the highway, displayed a massive pile of Jack Daniel’s whiskey bottles and cardboard boxes covering the interstate and nearby grassy area.
Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
Driver captures video of Guilford County school bus running off road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A FOX8 viewer captured a video on his dash camera of a Guilford County school bus running off the road along N.C. 150. The driver had to make a sharp correction to get back on the pavement. Michael Sbihli watched the bus cross the center line and swerve for more […]
Building fire under control in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The fire is now out, according to Greensboro Fire Department. Fire crews are still working to get smoke out of the building. The call came in at 7:38 p.m. and was a small, interior fire. GFD is working to contact the owner of the property.
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus collides with oncoming traffic, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a crash involving a school bus Tuesday. A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was in a collision before 7 a.m. on 25th Street. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. Officers said that the bus made too wide of a turn, with the front left wheel...
Pedestrian hit in Burlington, airlifted to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Wednesday. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors. The driver stayed […]
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
Jack Daniels spills all over I-40/I-85 interchange in Greensboro after tractor-trailer crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of I-40 East are now open while part of I-85 South remains closed after a tractor-trailer full of Jack Daniels bottles flipped over late Monday night. The crash happened right near the Randleman Road exit, exit 219. The crash with a minor injury first...
Lanes reopened after car fire closed I-40 E in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The right lanes of I-40 E near Exit 210 are now open near Greensboro in Guilford County after a car fire. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD...
Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
Private lab company helps crack a 36-year-old Lexington cold case: Here's how they did it
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A private lab played a significant role in helping identify the suspect in the murder of Mary Davis. The Lexington Police Chief says Othram labs incorporated and used advanced technology to solve the case. News 2 spoke with the lab's Chief Director to find out how...
U.S. 421 to be resurfaced in Chatham and Randolph counties
Carthage, NC – A $6.2 million contract awarded recently by the N.C. Department of Transportation will bring improvements to nearly 15 miles of U.S. 421 in Chatham and Randolph counties. The contract includes milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction along both directions of U.S. 421 South between the Chatham County...
Fugitive apprehended by multiple agencies
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Mittman, 42, formerly of Galax, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, Winston-Salem Police Department, North Carolina Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 6. The agencies were directed to Mittman by the Galax Police Department, according...
1 found dead after report of shots fired on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Clemmons overnight, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons. At the scene, deputies found one person dead. The sheriff’s office has not released […]
Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash, highway patrol says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash in Randolph County Wednesday Night. Troopers said Chase Fritz, the motorcycle rider died at the scene. Highway patrol said a car and a motorcycle collided on U.S. 220 business at Industrial Park Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Troopers...
New details released after man hit by car in Burlington, flown to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Burlington, according to police. At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street. Police say a 63-year-old Elon man was walking across the road when a Nissan Altima hit […]
'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office merges 2 units to create a new unit
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently merged two existing units to create the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team unit. The S.O.C.A.T unit is a newly formed Street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.
