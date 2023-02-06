ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

3 arrests, few answers for family of slain teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, LMPD announced the third arrest in the murder of a local teen, but it did not end the lingering questions of a grieving family. 16-year-old Draven Daniel was shot dead in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood on Dec. 6. Police have since arrested...
LOUISVILLE, KY
them.us

Imanitwitaho Zachee, a Trans Woman from Rwanda, Killed in Kentucky

Imanitwitaho Zachee, known to her friends simply as Zachee, was shot and killed in Louisville, Kentucky last Friday. She is at least the fifth trans person in America to die due to violence in 2023, according to Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, a blog that documents anti-trans violence. The Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound at the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's California neighborhood on Thursday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

JBS plant murder prompting awareness for violence against transgender people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An immigrant from Africa, Imanitwitaho Zachee's opportunity for a better life in the United States was tragically cut short. The 26-year-old, who was a transgender woman, was shot and killed outside of the JBS Foods plant where she worked. Police say the gunman and Zachee's coworker, Edilberto Lores Reyes, confessed to killing her. Yet one lingering question remains: Why did he do it?
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD arrests 16-year-old in connection to November murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when WHAS11 first reported on this. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a November 2022 murder in Fairdale. He has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in the first degree. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Moore High School coach arrested, accused of fighting with student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at Moore High school was arrested on Wednesday and accused of fighting with a student, according to JCPS Police Department. On Wednesday, officials were notified by school staff on an assault on a student by a staff member. When the officer arrived, they were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing multiple charges after causing a disturbance inside a JCPS elementary school building. Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 by JCPS police. She is charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm on school property, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Motorcycle Gang Member Convicted of Murder

Michael Karnuth faces between 90 and 130 years in prison. Michael Karnuth. Photo provided. (Jefferson County, Ind.) - A North Vernon man is facing between 90 and 130 years in prison after being found guilty of murder and related charges in a 2021 gang shootout that resulted in the death of a gang member, said Jefferson County Prosecutor David R. Sutter.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
clarksvilletoday.com

Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside

Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WHAS11

Man arraigned in connection to shooting in September 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arraigned on Thursday after allegedly leaving a man seriously injured after he was shot in September 2021. According to court documents, 28-year-old Alberto Santos was in possession of a firearm which he used to fire several times at Treshawn Porter. Documents reveal that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Community Policy