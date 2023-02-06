Read full article on original website
Houston’s Solid Waste Department to hire contractors to help with bulk waste, illegal dumping
The city's Solid Waste Management Department is getting some help after city council approved on Wednesday, an $8 million contract to hire additional resources for the department. The city's been dealing with an excessive amount of bulk and junk waste and illegal dumping. City officials said it’s causing a big strain on its solid waste workers.
Water service restored in NW Houston after major leak washes out street, city utility says
Houston Public Works got the repairs underway Tuesday as a portion of a street corner gaped open to allow workers to access the leak.
City street, drainage fee delivering too little pavement for Houston drivers
HOUSTON - Since 2010, Houston taxpayers have shelled out more than $1 billion to get a handle on the city's battered streets, but what they've gotten in return is far less pavement than they had hoped. Approval of the street and drainage fee, which critics call the "Rain Tax", provided...
TxDOT purchasing right of way for Magnolia Relief Route project
The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of way for the Magnolia Relief Route project, which will span around the city of Magnolia from Hwy. 249 to FM 1488. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of...
Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion
Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
'How did we miss that?': Fort Bend County judge urges American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to assist homeless youth
Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff and Fort Bend County Judge KP George both spoke to the issue of homelessness within the county, especially homeless youth. They seek funding via an American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to implement immediate assistance to residents. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) To immediately contend with child homelessness...
2015 state law on affordable housing has Houston Mayor Turner taking a 'closer look'
One concern is that taking away property-tax revenue from The Deerwood apartments or others in the area would create added resource issues for the neighborhoods of Briargrove and Tanglewood.
Why we shouldn't worry about the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish—yet.
If you see this crawfish, for the love of god tell Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Conroe, Montgomery, including new Lupe Tortilla
Read more below for the latest five new projects that have been filed in the Conroe and Montgomery area. (Community Impact staff) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe and Montgomery areas? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Drivers using toll road and have $500 in unpaid tolls, beware
If you don't think there is a way deputies can spot your car among all the other drivers, think again. Here is how they'll find you.
Mayor Turner halts Metro construction until 33 newly discovered graves are re-located
Mayor Sylvester Turner says the construction of Lockwood split the cemetery, and all the graves were supposed to have been relocated in the 1960s but 33 apparently were missed.
Is This 21,000 Sq. Ft. Home in The Woodlands, TX Too Big?
As a kid when I watched the movie Richie Rich, I thought the bigger the better when it comes to homeownership. As an adult I don’t believe that anymore. After owning a few different homes, I now understand that with a bigger home you have more house to keep warm or cold depending on the weather outside, also that means you have more to keep clean. When I found this 21,000 square foot home for sale in The Woodlands, Texas it looked amazing but that is way too much home for me.
The Woodlands Water Agency announces new general manager in 2023
Erich Peterson will replace James Stinson following his retirement and a transitional period of several months, the agency said. (Courtesy Pexels) A new general manager will oversee The Woodlands Water Agency following the retirement of General Manager James Stinson, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the agency. According...
1 killed when 18-wheeler ran red light, slamming into truck in Fulshear area, officials say
A witness told authorities the driver of an 18-wheeler ran a red light and hit another vehicle. The impact caused some areas to lose electricity, which will take hours to restore, officials say.
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
Houston Zoo finds intentional cut to mesh fencing of pelican habitat
Officials at the Houston Zoo are sending a strong warning to anyone who messes with their animals in their care. Officials at the Houston Zoo say they will seek charges against anyone who puts the animals in their care in danger after experiencing some strange activity. Earlier this week, animal...
Saving Fairfield Lake State Park (Feb. 7, 2023)
On Tuesday’s show: Houston-area officials have announced a third gun buyback event scheduled for later this month. It’s among eight total events planned with the goal of reducing violent crime. Also this hour: Fairfield Lake State Park between Houston and Dallas is under threat of being closed down....
Mayor: Dozens of unmoved gravesites found at historic Houston cemetery during recent METRO project
HOUSTON — Dozens of gravesites that were supposed to be relocated when Houston city officials expanded Lockwood Drive in the 1960s were found during a recent METRO project, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. Turner made the announcement Monday from the historic Evergreen Negro Cemetery. Turner said that about 33...
ShotSpotter technology questioned after Houston City Council approval
City Council voted to adjust the ShotSpotter contract, but its effectiveness is still questionable.
Houston ISD announces policy change aimed at reducing the number of fights
HOUSTON - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights. Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.
