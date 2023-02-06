ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channelview, TX

Community Impact Houston

Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion

Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
SEABROOK, TX
Community Impact Houston

'How did we miss that?': Fort Bend County judge urges American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to assist homeless youth

Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff and Fort Bend County Judge KP George both spoke to the issue of homelessness within the county, especially homeless youth. They seek funding via an American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to implement immediate assistance to residents. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) To immediately contend with child homelessness...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Conroe, Montgomery, including new Lupe Tortilla

Read more below for the latest five new projects that have been filed in the Conroe and Montgomery area. (Community Impact staff) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe and Montgomery areas? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
CONROE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is This 21,000 Sq. Ft. Home in The Woodlands, TX Too Big?

As a kid when I watched the movie Richie Rich, I thought the bigger the better when it comes to homeownership. As an adult I don’t believe that anymore. After owning a few different homes, I now understand that with a bigger home you have more house to keep warm or cold depending on the weather outside, also that means you have more to keep clean. When I found this 21,000 square foot home for sale in The Woodlands, Texas it looked amazing but that is way too much home for me.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston Zoo finds intentional cut to mesh fencing of pelican habitat

Officials at the Houston Zoo are sending a strong warning to anyone who messes with their animals in their care. Officials at the Houston Zoo say they will seek charges against anyone who puts the animals in their care in danger after experiencing some strange activity. Earlier this week, animal...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Saving Fairfield Lake State Park (Feb. 7, 2023)

On Tuesday’s show: Houston-area officials have announced a third gun buyback event scheduled for later this month. It’s among eight total events planned with the goal of reducing violent crime. Also this hour: Fairfield Lake State Park between Houston and Dallas is under threat of being closed down....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD announces policy change aimed at reducing the number of fights

HOUSTON - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights. Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.
HOUSTON, TX

