ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
VACAVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Here are places in Northern California where you can learn to pan for gold

Northern California has a long history of people searching for gold. The first gold was found in the area of Coloma in 1848, and today, miners are still looking. Experts say the 49ers only recovered 15% of California’s available gold. Though most of the other 85% is deep under the Earth’s surface there is still gold to be found. There are also plenty of places where those eager to search for gold can learn the proper techniques.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA

In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA

Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
ELK GROVE, CA
foodgressing.com

Pegasus Bakery & Cafe in Sacramento CA – HK-style/Asian bakery

Pegasus Bakery & Cafe is a family-owned and operated bakery in Sacramento that offers Hong-style/Asian baked goods and cakes. They have been recognized as a local favorite for baked goods. The bakery is very clean and well-organized. You can grab a tray and collect the baked goods that you want...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest 2023 coming to Placer County

Olympic Valley (Lake Tahoe), Calif. – Good Vibez Presents together with PR Entertainment are pleased to announce the lineup for the 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest which will take place Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023. Additionally, Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest announce a venue change from...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

New entertainment and hospitality “destination” coming to Roseville

(KTXL) — The city of Roseville shared on Tuesday that a new “entertainment and hospitality destination” is in the planning stages near the Galleria Mall. Roseville Junction will be located at 290 Conference Center Drive, along the Highway 65 corridor and the Galleria Mall. “Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento communities buy license plate readers to stop crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento communities are taking crime-fighting into their own hands, and law enforcement is all about it. Natomas Park and Hamptons home owner's associations are buying and installing license plate reader cameras. Natomas Park recently purchased 23 cameras, while Hamptons has nine. The cameras cover 6,000...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy