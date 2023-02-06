Read full article on original website
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
Video: Raven the rat-chasing terrier dives headfirst into Sacramento's rodent problem
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento has a rat problem, and Raven the working terrier is doing its part to clean the streets. The tiny terrier is part of a scrappy group of people accompanied by dogs with an eye for hunting rodents. KCRA 3 accompanied the group on one of...
KCRA.com
KCRA/Very Local documentary on bombing of Harvey’s Casino to premiere at Crest Theatre
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 is inviting the public to the premiere of its new documentary with Very Local about the 1980 Harvey's Casino bombing. What to know about the Bringing Down the House documentary. In the dark, early morning hours of Aug. 26, 1980, two men wheeled a...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
KCRA.com
Competitors on ‘Plate it, Sacramento!’ head to Capitol Mall Chef’s Market for vegetarian showdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The two competitors on Very Local’s cooking competition “Plate it, Sacramento!” headed to the downtown area’s Capitol Mall Chef’s Market to seek out some of the freshest produce for this week’s vegetarian showdown. Competitors of each episode are local chefs...
KCRA.com
Here are places in Northern California where you can learn to pan for gold
Northern California has a long history of people searching for gold. The first gold was found in the area of Coloma in 1848, and today, miners are still looking. Experts say the 49ers only recovered 15% of California’s available gold. Though most of the other 85% is deep under the Earth’s surface there is still gold to be found. There are also plenty of places where those eager to search for gold can learn the proper techniques.
KCRA.com
'North Valley Rail': Commuter train line between Sacramento area and Chico in the works
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Businesses at different stops along a proposed commuter train line in Northern California are hoping to get more customers if the plan moves forward. The "North Valley Rail" line would go from Chico to the Natomas area of Sacramento, with proposed stops at Gridley, Marysville, Yuba City and Plumas Lake.
KCRA.com
The opening of Sacramento’s first cat cafe is delayed — but still in the works
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Capital Cat Cafe, which would be the city of Sacramento’s first cafe of its kind, was slated to open in 2021 and then in the winter of 2022. Although the opening of the much-anticipated cat-fe has been delayed, owners of the Capital Cat Cafe told KCRA 3 that they still hope to open in the near future.
smithmountainlake.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
thetouristchecklist.com
12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA
In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
KCRA.com
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
actionnewsnow.com
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day. Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works. The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day.
KCRA.com
Sacramento couple believes missing puppy was stolen while cleaning storm-damaged home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento couple is searching for their puppy after they believe he was taken from right outside their home while they were cleaning up damages from last month's storms. Nicole Goffard and Juan Lao told KCRA 3 that their 11-week-old English bulldog named George has been...
KCRA.com
Hope of transformational high school coming to North Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A formal groundbreaking ceremony Thursday marked the latest step in turning the vision of a new and transformational high school in the North Sacramento area into a reality. "We hope this will be more than a new high school. We want this to a community meeting...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sacramento faces lawsuit over homeless camps, farmworkers eligible for $600, Amador Co wine tasting room fire
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA
Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
foodgressing.com
Pegasus Bakery & Cafe in Sacramento CA – HK-style/Asian bakery
Pegasus Bakery & Cafe is a family-owned and operated bakery in Sacramento that offers Hong-style/Asian baked goods and cakes. They have been recognized as a local favorite for baked goods. The bakery is very clean and well-organized. You can grab a tray and collect the baked goods that you want...
rosevilletoday.com
Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest 2023 coming to Placer County
Olympic Valley (Lake Tahoe), Calif. – Good Vibez Presents together with PR Entertainment are pleased to announce the lineup for the 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest which will take place Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023. Additionally, Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest announce a venue change from...
New entertainment and hospitality “destination” coming to Roseville
(KTXL) — The city of Roseville shared on Tuesday that a new “entertainment and hospitality destination” is in the planning stages near the Galleria Mall. Roseville Junction will be located at 290 Conference Center Drive, along the Highway 65 corridor and the Galleria Mall. “Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento communities buy license plate readers to stop crime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento communities are taking crime-fighting into their own hands, and law enforcement is all about it. Natomas Park and Hamptons home owner's associations are buying and installing license plate reader cameras. Natomas Park recently purchased 23 cameras, while Hamptons has nine. The cameras cover 6,000...
KCRA.com
Long-time Sacramento restaurant Sam's Hof Brau suffers extensive damage from fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An early morning fire heavily damaged a popular Sacramento County restaurant Tuesday morning. The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at Sam’s Hof Brau near the intersection of El Camino and Watt Avenues, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. Officials told KCRA 3 that...
