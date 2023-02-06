Read full article on original website
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud case
A mother-daughter team who previously ran a funeral home and organ donor service convicted of mail fraud plan to appeal their sentences imposed on them at the start of January 2023, according to the Montrose Daily Press.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids gets 4 years for shooting him
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman is will spend 4 years behind bars for the shooting of her husband at a D.C. luxury hotel last year. A judge handed down the sentence in a D.C. courtroom Friday. Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty to two charges related to the shooting back in November. Prosecutors recommended a two year sentence for aggravated assault and a gun charge.
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During Attack
Juan Bravo-Torres admitted in court Wednesday to attacking his daughters with a knife, according to the State Attorney's Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties. He'll spend life in prison without the possibility of parole, and avoid the death penalty. A Florida man will spend the rest of his life in...
Jury verdict: Cowan not guilty, Hill guilty in Caitlyn Kaufman murder case
After an eight-day trial, a jury has determined that Devaunte Hill is guilty of second-degree murder and James Cowan is not guilty in the December 2020 murder of Caitlyn Kaufman.
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen mouths ‘I love you’ at two women in court before losing bid to move trial
The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders was spotted mouthing “I love you” to two women in court as he lost his bid to move his double homicide trial out of the local area where he has allegedly spent the past six years hiding in plain sight, evading justice for the brutal killings.Richard Allen, a 50-year-old local CVS worker, was led into Carroll Circuit Court in shackles on Friday morning – his first court appearance in two months on charges of murdering teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017. Dressed in a yellow jumpsuit and...
Jurors Recommend Death for Man Convicted of Killing Wife and Strangling and Drowning His Kids
A jury this week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old man in Florida who confessed to killing his wife and their four young children. A jury of nine men and three women on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., who brutally beat Casei Jones to death with a metal baseball bat before strangling his 9-year-old and 4-year-old stepsons to death and then drowning his 2-year-old and 11-month-old biological daughters, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Alex Murdaugh said ‘I did him so bad’ when shown photo of slain son Paul: law enforcement agent
A South Carolina law enforcement agent testified that accused killer Alex Murdaugh sobbed and said, “I did him so bad” when shown graphic photos of his slain son in what could be a possible confession. Murdaugh’s defense attorneys refuted Tuesday that the legal scion actually said, “They did him so bad” through tears as they slowed down the audio recording of the interview conducted with state agents three days after he allegedly shot and killed his wife and son in June 2021. State Law Enforcement Division senior special agent Jeff Croft testified he was “100% confident” Murdaugh said “I” during the interview...
Aiden Fucci Pleads Guilty To Murder Of 13-Year-Old He Stabbed To Death On Mother's Day
"I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," teenager Aiden Fucci told the court after entering a guilty plea, avoiding trial for the 2021 murder. A Florida teenager who was accused of stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times on Mother’s Day nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty to her murder.
Officer Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd Seeking To Overturn Conviction
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, pinned George Floyd to the ground and kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd died in the encounter. An attorney for Derek Chauvin is planning to ask an appeals court Wednesday to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that numerous legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial.
Teenage Cheerleader Murder Trial: Inside Aiden Fucci’s Guilty Plea
Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Fucci is now 16. He was 14 at the time of the killing. Court TV's Matt Johnson, who was in the courtroom, explains what happened in court today. (2/6/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning his wife released from jail
Judge Charles Elliott needed no gavel to get the rapt attention of the shackled man standing before him and the dozens of others in the courtroom Wednesday as he reluctantly allowed the release from jail of a chiropractor indicted for poisoning his wife but warned him that “so much as a speeding ticket” would land him back in jail.
Teen sentenced to 7 years for role in deadly Denver fire, awaiting juvenile sentencing
On Wednesday, 17-year-old Dillon Siebert was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment during his hearing in Denver District Court for his role in what led to the deaths of Senegalese family members in an August 2020 house fire. He was still awaiting his hearing for juvenile court that would likely carry further sentencing. Minutes before a major house fire erupted and killed five people in 2020, a surveillance camera captured three people outside in full face masks and hoodies looking around the backyard of the home where members of three families of Senegalese immigrants lived.The investigation of the Aug. 5,...
DOC orders Beltrami County Jail to reduce inmate capacity following suicide attempt
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is ordering a county jail to hold fewer inmates because there's not enough staff to keep everyone safe. The DOC says it all started with an attempted suicide last week at the Beltrami County Jail. There was a complaint about delayed medical care, and when the state investigated, it discovered the jail wasn't meeting minimum staffing levels.The jail now has to cut down its capacity by Wednesday. Monday was the deadline to submit a plan about how it will make that change.Click here to read the full license order.
Soros-funded Texas DA accused of evading court order, grand jury to charge police officer
A Texas district attorney has been ordered to record all grand jury proceedings related to investigations into use-of-force by law enforcement after charging a police officer.
KETV.com
'A true injustice': Supporters hope bill could help overturn murder conviction
On Thursday, numerous people testified in support of State Sen. Justin Wayne's bill that would provide for motions for new trials based on newly discovered evidence. "This gives the judge discretion on whether to grant a new trial," said Wayne, who tried to get a similar bill passed before. "This is not an automatic new trial."
Murdaugh Trial, Day 12: Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial
Jurors at Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in South Carolina will get to hear evidence about what crime scene technicians discovered when they tested a rain jacket found three months after his wife and son were killed, a judge ruled Tuesday.
BBC
Man wanted after being sentenced to jail for kidnap
A wanted man has been sentenced in his absence to seven-and-a-half years in jail for kidnapping a man in Bristol and forcing him to handover £600. Guled Aidid, 39, failed to attend his trial at Bristol Crown Court between 30 January and 2 February and is believed to have left the country.
