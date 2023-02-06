ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Safe Streets Grant approved for Fayette-Raleigh County

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xGAn_0keQ2eDC00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the approval of a grant that will help plan improvements in pedestrian, bicycle, and motorized safety in the Fayette and Raleigh County region.

Fayette County man sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for sex crimes

The Safe Streets and Roads for All proposal was submitted September 20, 2022, by the Fayette Raleigh Metropolitan Planning Organization. The grant was approved at $199,200 by the U.S. DOT and through the assistance of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, another $49,800 was matched locally, bringing the total award amount to $249,000.

“We want to thank Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito for their active support, and we will continue working together in creating the action plan and throughout its implementation. Our team effort – local, state and federal leaders all chipping in collaboratively — made the difference. We’re continuously thankful for our Regional Planning and Development Council partners that help us secure funding and implement plans and projects that are paramount to the future growth of the region.”

Jina Belcher, Executive Director of the NRGRDA

The grant will allow the Fayette-Raleigh Metropolitan Planning Organization, NRGRDA, and local community stakeholders to complete a regional safety action plan within 12 months. Andrew Davis, NRGRDA Director of Strategic Redevelopment reports the roadway fatality rate in the Fayette-Raleigh region is 15.32 per 100,000 people, higher than the national rate at 11.7, and hopes the grant will bring the necessary transportation safety improvements that are needed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Community Health Systems in Beckley among four health centers to receive funding

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Community Health Systems in Beckley is among four health centers across West Virginia to receive funding from United States Department of Health and Human Services. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding of $17,155,004 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on February 8, 2023. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Steel girders put in place for the Grant Street Bridge

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The steel is flying on the Grant Street Bridge. Soon, but not soon enough, residents on the other side will be connected back with a main bridge with the City of Bluefield. One resident Timothy Hairston who has seen and loved the old bridge says it will be an addition to the […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Bridge Deck of Stanaford Bridge in Beckley nearing completion

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two bridge projects in Beckley, the Stanaford Bridge and the Rural Acres Bridge, are nearing completion. The fifth and final girder on the Stanaford Road bridge was set by crews from Triton Construction. Crews will now begin to set deck pans to pour the bridge deck. The Stanaford Road bridge is a 190-foot […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Family Farms Turn To Agritourism To Survive

In a state traversed with hills and hollows, agriculture is often a challenge, especially for the small family farm. On Agriculture Day at the West Virginia Legislature, multi-generational farmers are honoring the past while focused on the future. Among all the agriculture booths and displays filling the Capitol Rotunda, were...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Homicide investigation underway in Greenbrier County

UPDATE: February 8, 2023 at 2:40 P.M. | RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Murphy with the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police reports an active homicide investigation is underway. On February 7, 2023, Sgt. Murphy was contacted by Greenbrier County 911 about a suspicious death in Rainelle, WV. Once on scene, Sgt. Murphy […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 19 in Oak Hill. According to Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. Rt. 19 between the Pea Eidge Exit and the Main Street exit when they were struck by a car and were killed. The incident happened earlier this morning at around 5:14 am.
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Pedestrian hit and killed on Route 19

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A pedestrian is hit and killed on Route 19. Chief Mike Whisman with the Oak Hill Police Department said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 5:14 A.M., a pedestrian walking on the northbound lane of US Rt. 19 was hit by a car and killed. The driver of the car […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Fish Frenzy Seafood restaurant in Beckley celebrates grand opening

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Fish Frenzy, a new Beckley seafood restaurant celebrated its grand opening on February 3, 2023. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce congratulated the new business in a Facebook post shortly after the opening. “Congratulations Fish frenzy seafood Restaurant, Beckley WV on your official Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration. The cold outside […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Children’s comedy coming from McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Comedy keeps coming from Southern West Virginia! Actors Cody Aaron and Joe Morris, along with other local actors are making comedic content where a percentage of proceeds will go to children and families in need, specifically children with cancer. Their show, “Bronson and Ferdie” is filled with comedy that children […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy