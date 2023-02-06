ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry police investigating possible kidnapping in Loris area, suspect still being sought

By Caroline Williamson
 2 days ago

Horry County police responded to a possible kidnapping in the Loris area Sunday, according to an incident report.

The department closed traffic at the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson road on Sunday afternoon, due to the active investigation.

Upon arrival at Highway 45 and Lawson Road, officers spoke with a victim who said she was stopped at the intersection of Highway 701 and Lawson Road by a man who came to her driver door with a knife and pushed her into the passenger seat, an incident report stated.

The subject drove down Lawson Road, talked to himself, then wrecked the car in a ditch across the road, the report said.

After the victim attempted to run away, the subject grabbed her by the shoulders with a large knife, shook her and told her he was not going to jail before running down Meadow Drive, the report states.

The Horry County Police Department dog team responded to the scene and attempted to locate the suspect.

The victim declined medical treatment.

The suspect has not yet been located, Horry County police confirmed.

