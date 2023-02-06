ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Ex on the Beach’ Real, Scripted or Fake? Everything We Know About the MTV Show

By Katherine Schaffstall
 4 days ago
Is 'Ex on the Beach' Real, Scripted or Fake? Everything We Know About the MTV Show

Fake reality? Ex on the Beach forces reality stars to live under the same roof as their past partners. In season 6, titled Ex on the Beach Couples, couples that are ready to take the next step in their relationships are tested when their exes are brought in to shake things up. Keep scrolling to find out clues about if the show is real, scripted or fake.

Is ‘Ex on the Beach’ Real or Scripted?

No former cast members of Ex on the Beach have come forward with claims that the show is scripted.

Additionally, the first five seasons of the MTV show featured former reality stars that appeared on popular shows including Love Island, Too Hot to Handle and Big Brother. While the casting choices are not proof that the show is fully authentic, the fact that the stars already had followings going into the show means that fans would likely notice if they were acting out of character.

While many of the stars from the first five seasons began the show single and tried to pursue new relationships with their exes nearby, season 6 will feature cast members that are already coupled up. Additionally, the latest cast members aren’t well-known reality stars and many don’t have large social media followings.

What Has the ‘Ex on the Beach’ Cast Said About the Show?

Ex on the Beach, which premiered in the United States in 2018, is based off of the 2014 United Kingdom show of the same name.

While former cast members from the American version haven’t said anything to reveal if the show is real or fake, former stars for the U.K. version have insisted that their version is not scripted.

“Don’t get me wrong, you’re put in situations where you wouldn’t normally want to go, but honestly, nothing is set up,” Natalee Harris, who appeared on the show in 2018, told Metro. “Everything we say, everything we do, every reaction is real.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2nvA_0keQ12zA00
MTV (2)

Which ‘Ex on the Beach’ Couples Are Still Together?

Only one couple that formed a relationship on the U.S. version of Ex on the Beach is still together.

During season 1, viewers watched sparks fly between fan-favorite couple Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge. Since appearing on the show, the duo welcomed their first child, daughter Mila, in April 2020. They continued to grow their family when they welcomed their second daughter, Maya, in June 2022.

