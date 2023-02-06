Read full article on original website
Brenda Leigh Carper – Manchester
Brenda Leigh Carper, 62, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born on December 25, 1960, the daughter of Francis Junior Murray and Minnie Maybell (Cornwall) Murray in Dubuque. Brenda was the sixth of twelve children. Brenda was raised and educated in Dubuque until the family moved to Manchester, where Brenda attended West Delaware High School. The Murrays were a very close and loving family. After graduation Brenda moved to California. On August 14, 1982, Brenda married her best friend, Allen Dwain Carper in California. They have five children that they affectionately called the A team. They were married for forty years. The family moved back to Manchester in 1991. Brenda worked at Casey’s for a short while until stopping to raise her family. In 2005 she went back to work at Caseys in Dyersville until 2018. In the spring of 2022, Brenda was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Sadly, she succumbed to pneumonia and as a result she died at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids around 5 p.m. on February 7, 2023.
At Work Winner in Oelwein!!!
Congratulations to the team at Iowa Medicare Advisors in Oelwein, our latest winner in the At Work Network. A dozen delicious Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes made their way to the northern part of our listening area and into their hands. Playing is easy! Simply send us a text at 262-MIX-KMCH,...
Lawrence “Larry” Henry Sperfslage- Strawberry Point
Lawrence “Larry” Henry Sperfslage passed away Feb. 5, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, with family by his side. He was born on May 16, 1941, in Earlville, Iowa, to Frank and Magdaline Sperfslage. He attended school in Earlville and began working on farms in the area at a young age.
Doug Robbins – Delaware County Food Bank
Doug Robbins from the Delaware County Food Bank is here to talk about their new location, hours, and how you can volunteer to help:
Newlywed Game – Jenni & Daryl Vaske
The Newlywed Game rolls on today with Jenni & Daryl Vaske of Manchester who’ve been together for almost 30 years!
Carol Ann Raithel- Earlville,
Carol Ann Raithel, 86, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at University Hospital and. Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation for Carol will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Clifton- Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m.
James E. “Jim” Manternach- Monticello
James E. “Jim” Manternach, 86, of Monticello passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in. Cedar Rapids, Iowa with his family by his side. Visitation will be held from 9 – 11 am Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in. Monticello where...
Good Neighbor Society Invites Public to Share Valentines with Residents
The Good Neighbor Society is inviting you to share a Valentine with their residents – whether it’s one or 133. Community Development Director Jessie Tibbott says they just want to spread the love on their Manchester campus leading up to the holiday. Bags will be set out for...
Springville Man Killed in Collision West of Anamosa
Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a collision west of Anamosa. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year old Dylan Vascik of Springville died in the crash. Vascik was northbound on Springville Road on Tuesday around 2:30 pm when his vehicle was struck by a...
Agnes H. Klas- New Vienna
Agnes H. Klas, 89, of New Vienna, passed away peacefully Monday, February 6, 2023, at The. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. A visitation will be held from 3 – 6 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home. in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 – 10 am...
Area Students Experience Careers in Skilled Trades at NICC Edgewood Event
Schools and businesses from across the area were in Edgewood on Tuesday as NICC hosted its first-ever High Demand Skilled Trades Event. That’s Gena Gesing, who serves as the manager of Career and Work-Based Learning with Northeast Iowa Community College. Fehr Graham was among the fifteen businesses and industries...
Independence School Board Filling Vacant Seat During Special Election
Independence School District voters will choose someone to fill a vacant seat on the school board during a special election next month. The Independence Board of Education had temporarily appointed Mitch Barnett to the open Director District 1 seat in early January after Brad Bleichner resigned in December. But in a recent conversation with the district’s legal counsel, the Board has learned they were misinformed on the process of filling a vacancy by appointment and that the school board member must live within the boundaries of the district they are appointed to represent. Barnett lives in District 2 and is not eligible to represent District 1.
