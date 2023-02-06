Brenda Leigh Carper, 62, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born on December 25, 1960, the daughter of Francis Junior Murray and Minnie Maybell (Cornwall) Murray in Dubuque. Brenda was the sixth of twelve children. Brenda was raised and educated in Dubuque until the family moved to Manchester, where Brenda attended West Delaware High School. The Murrays were a very close and loving family. After graduation Brenda moved to California. On August 14, 1982, Brenda married her best friend, Allen Dwain Carper in California. They have five children that they affectionately called the A team. They were married for forty years. The family moved back to Manchester in 1991. Brenda worked at Casey’s for a short while until stopping to raise her family. In 2005 she went back to work at Caseys in Dyersville until 2018. In the spring of 2022, Brenda was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Sadly, she succumbed to pneumonia and as a result she died at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids around 5 p.m. on February 7, 2023.

MANCHESTER, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO