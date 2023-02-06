ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Birds stuff 700 pounds of acorns in home

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed inside the walls of a California home, and it turned out to be the work of a pair of woodpeckers. A pest control technician made the discovery after one of the homeowners called for help when they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state

The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leaders are calling distracted driving an “epidemic on our roads.” ALDOT is now pushing for harsher laws that could change your driving habits. Right now in the state, it’s legal to have your phone in your hand while you’re driving. You can be...
ALABAMA STATE
Discover the Official Alabama State Insect

The most renowned and famous butterflies in the U.S. are monarchs. They are common inhabitants of Alabama, and you can find them just about everywhere. However, most Alabamans only see them in the spring and autumn months when they travel through the state on their trip to and from their wintering grounds due to their migratory routes.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama drivers being asked to add emergency contact to license

From Local 3 News: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding residents to add emergency contacts to their driver license. To complete the process, residents can go to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website and click the emergency contact information tab under services. Reginal King with the Alabama Law...
ALABAMA STATE
Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?

Last year was a really busy one for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Skies: Severe potential details coming together

Monday was gorgeous across most of the state today, but things will be changing to a wet pattern for the next couple of days with a slight chance of some severe weather. Right now, much of the state is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms with winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and the possibility of a tornado. This isn’t looking to be a widespread major weather event, but the threat is there for many of us.
ALABAMA STATE
6 questions with John Kvach of North Alabama’s Singing River Trail

After 10 years as a history professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. John Kvach decided to flip his script and embark on a new pursuit that would focus on the future rather than the past. As the executive director of the Singing River Trail nonprofit, Kvach oversees...
ALABAMA STATE
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South

Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Heavy Rain and High Winds Possible for our Area

There could be some stormy weather late tonight in parts of Alabama. The National Weather Service said there is a marginal risk for a tornado or two and damaging wind gusts starting Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. It is also expected to be...
ALABAMA STATE
ALEA reminds drivers about the Child Restraint Law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While making traffic stops, state troopers have found children on the laps of adults rather than being correctly buckled in a vehicle. “We have seen situations where in these traffic crashes, we have seen children lose their lives simply because they weren’t restrained,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Spokesperson Jeremy Burkett.
