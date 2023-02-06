ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Plane departing from Appleton International makes emergency landing in snow-covered field, FAA investigating

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A small aircraft that took off from Appleton International Airport made an emergency landing in a field in the Town of Stockbridge. According to a release, on Monday, February 6, around 12:00 p.m., the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Appleton International Air Traffic Control reporting a plane’s engine had stopped working after departing from the runway.
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

All lanes back open on Wis 21 in Waushara County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are back open Tuesday morning on Wisconsin 21 westbound in Waushara County. It was closed because of a crash. The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the westbound lane of Wis 21 at County Highway S/Cree Road near Redgranite. The Waushara County Sheriff’s...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home

Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
101 WIXX

One Person Rescued from Fond du Lac House Fire

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Fire crews rescued one person from a house fire. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a house on fire in the 900 block of Ashbury Ct. Once firefighters arrived, there was flames coming through the roof. Firefighters searched...
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency

KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Port of Green Bay expansion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The planned expansion of the Port of Green Bay is closer to becoming a reality. Last week, the state announced several harbor assistance grants for Fox River projects. They included $1 million for the port’s expansion on a 40-acre site at the mouth of the Fox River, where a new, modern port facility will bring major economic benefits to the region. This is in addition to a $10.1 million federal grant late last year and $15 million in state ARPA funds in 2021.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man arrested in Nebraska chase

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was arrested in Nebraska after a high-speed chase. The suspect was identified as Marvin Adams, 44. On Feb. 6, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Adams after a chase on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. At about 9:30 a.m., a trooper spotted Adams...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man is guest at State of the Union

Your homeowners insurance probably doesn't include flooding. What you need to know. Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school. A student reported an 8th grader had a gun in a classroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses....
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school

A volunteer-driven program at Bellin Health to help distract cancer patients with arts, crafts and music. Your homeowners insurance probably doesn't include flooding. What you need to know. Updated: 5 hours ago. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses. Will there be enough ice?
OSHKOSH, WI
NBC26

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Students return to class in Menominee Wednesday

Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. This is about 15-20 degrees above average. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild Wednesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. High pressure over the Midwest will bring spring-like temperatures for...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI

