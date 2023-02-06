Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Basketball: McMahon scores 25, No. 13 Buckeyes beat Minnesota 93-63The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ccxmedia.org
Rojo Mexican Grill Plans April Opening for Shoppes at Arbor Lakes
Coming soon to Maple Grove: A new Mexican restaurant that area residents might be familiar with. The owners of Rojo Mexican Grill plan to open a restaurant in The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. The restaurant would take the spot of the former Patrick’s Bakery & Cafe, which was one of the venues to close at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ccxmedia.org
West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is Sunday, Feb. 26
The West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is on Sunday February 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community Center in Hopkins. The fair features a wide variety of exhibitors with products and services related to home improvement, including remodeling contractors, architects, landscapers, financial lenders, and more. Golden...
ccxmedia.org
City of Maple Grove Report – February 7, 2023
A recap of the February 6, 2023 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
North Minneapolis ALDI closing Feb. 12
MINNEAPOLIS — An ALDI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the grocery chain's location in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis will close later this month. In a statement, ALDI said that the company made the decision to close the store at 3120 Penn Avenue N. in Minneapolis "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring... We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."
ccxmedia.org
Changes Coming to Maple Grove’s Rock Elm Tavern to Include New Name
A popular Maple Grove restaurant is undergoing changes that are expected to include a new name. Rock Elm Tavern, which opened in 2018, now has a new owner. A significant portion of the changes is happening next door where the former Sugar and Spice Sweetery was located. The bakery closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox9.com
North Minneapolis Walgreens to close, leaving few places to get prescriptions filled
North Minneapolis will soon lose one of its two neighborhood pharmacies. The news comes the same week the community learned it will also lose one of its few options for fresh groceries. The "closing" sign on the door is one people on the north side didn't see coming.
This New Minneapolis Shop Is A WHAT Bar?
Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notice – February 8, 2023
Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Approves Labor Deal to Increase Police Salaries
Police in Golden Valley will start earning more money next year after the city and the union representing the officers reached a new labor agreement. “There’s some criticism that the city management, and leadership in general up here, does not support the police department, and we say time and time again that we really do,” said Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris during Tuesday’s city council meeting. “This is just yet another example of our support.”
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
willmarradio.com
MnDot clears Minneapolis homeless encampment
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing a homeless encampment in Minneapolis. Officials cleared the encampment yesterday near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue. Notice of the closure was posted Monday morning. Between 35 and 40 people were cleared from the area. Organizations have visited the encampment in recent weeks to offer information about shelters and services.
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
YMCA adds free acupuncture services at 2 Twin Cities locations, no membership needed
ST. PAUL, Minn. – It's an alternative medicine that's growing in popularity. Acupuncture is known to help heal pain without pills. Now, you can try it out for free every week at the YMCA Midway St. Paul and the Blaisdell Avenue Minneapolis locations.In this holistic, ancient Chinese practice, an acupuncturist places dozens of thin needles into different points of each person's body to help them heal."I feel pretty chilled out," said Bill Wells, who tried out the first day of the free service at the Midway location on Monday morning. "I think my aches and pains are better."Mary Iverson also...
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha
MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings. They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.
redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Eater
Butcher and the Boar Has Transformed an Office Space Into a Smoky, Inviting Meat Den
The new Butcher and the Boar opens today in an unusual location: the former Mpls.St.Paul Magazine office space in Minneapolis’s North Loop. Bellying up to the generous mahogany bar, anchored by a taxidermied boar’s head and an amber row of bourbon bottles, it’s difficult to imagine the restaurant as the austere suite it was just a year ago. Transforming a space designed for industriousness into one for revelry is no small feat — but the tantalizing scent of charred meat that permeates the neighboring hallways is the first signal of the new restaurant’s success.
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Comments / 0