ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Approves Labor Deal to Increase Police Salaries
Police in Golden Valley will start earning more money next year after the city and the union representing the officers reached a new labor agreement. “There’s some criticism that the city management, and leadership in general up here, does not support the police department, and we say time and time again that we really do,” said Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris during Tuesday’s city council meeting. “This is just yet another example of our support.”
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Now Processes Maple Grove Homestead Applications
If you are buying a home in Maple Grove and you need to file for homestead status, then you’ll need to go through an application and approval process with Hennepin County. City staff are no longer handling this process. To complete the proper paperwork, you can apply online, fill...
ccxmedia.org
Changes Coming to Maple Grove’s Rock Elm Tavern to Include New Name
A popular Maple Grove restaurant is undergoing changes that are expected to include a new name. Rock Elm Tavern, which opened in 2018, now has a new owner. A significant portion of the changes is happening next door where the former Sugar and Spice Sweetery was located. The bakery closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove HS Student Honored for Opioid Addiction Research
Technology is a significant part of most students’ lives. But that’s especially true for Maple Grove High School student Stavya Arora, who joined the robotics team in middle school. “That was my first exposure to seeing what technology can really do and how cool it can really be,”...
ccxmedia.org
West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is Sunday, Feb. 26
The West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is on Sunday February 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community Center in Hopkins. The fair features a wide variety of exhibitors with products and services related to home improvement, including remodeling contractors, architects, landscapers, financial lenders, and more. Golden...
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin Tech Hopes to Attract More Public Works Students
During the warmer months, local cities occasionally bring out their biggest and shiniest vehicles so kids can get an up-close look at the real-life versions of the things in their toy collection. Paul Coone remembers those days well. “Growing up in the 60s, we had nothing electronic to play with,”...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Police and Fire Receive Emotional Support Dogs
The Brooklyn Center police and fire departments have two new additions to their teams who they hope will bring comfort during difficult times. Rex and Brooklyn are brother and sister golden retriever puppies. They were donated to Brooklyn Center by a family from northern Minnesota. The puppies will be brought...
ccxmedia.org
Rojo Mexican Grill Plans April Opening for Shoppes at Arbor Lakes
Coming soon to Maple Grove: A new Mexican restaurant that area residents might be familiar with. The owners of Rojo Mexican Grill plan to open a restaurant in The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. The restaurant would take the spot of the former Patrick’s Bakery & Cafe, which was one of the venues to close at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Boys, Girls Win Section 6 Nordic Titles
The Wayzata boys and girls Nordic ski teams each won titles at the Section 6 championships Monday in Bloomington. Daniel McCollor of Wayzata won the boys’ pursuit race while the Trojans Audrey Parham was the girls’ champion. Wayzata and Armstrong finished 1-2 in the boys’ team standings, both...
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Mayor’s Minutes: Seasonal Jobs and Spring Break Activities
New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken talked with Dave Kiser about seasonal job opportunities with the city and some great spring break activities that are available for kids in this New Hope Mayor’s Minutes. She also provided an update on the search for a new city manager and a reminder that residents can apply for the Curbside Appeal program.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Man Found Guilty of Fentanyl Trafficking
A federal jury found a Maple Grove man guilty of trafficking fentanyl pills and possessing a machine gun. Derrick Scott, 34, was convicted of multiple felony counts, including one count of carrying a machine gun in relation to a drug trafficking crime. The guilty verdict was announced Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger following a two-day trial.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove’s LeVahn Bros. Celebrates 100 Years
LeVahn Bros. Plumbing and Hardware Hank is a fourth-generation business celebrating its 100th anniversary. “Our niche is plumbing because we were a plumbing business to start with,” explained owner Andy LeVahn. LeVahn Brother Plumbing provided much of the plumbing work during the booming early days of Minneapolis’ North Side....
ccxmedia.org
Police Chaplains Provide Support During Tragedy
A police chaplain is often one of the first calls a first responder makes when they deal with a family tragedy. “We show up and sit with and listen to and care for the family until the next piece of their need arises,” said Pastor T. Michael Rock, Police Chaplain for Robbinsdale, Crystal and New Hope.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Apartment Parking Lot Shooting
Brooklyn Park police say they continue to investigate a shooting Sunday evening outside an apartment complex. According to police, officers responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the Autumn Ridge Apartments in the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North. Upon arrival, police say they found a person who had been shot in the parking lot.
ccxmedia.org
Hopkins Boys Hockey Edges Osseo 1-0
Goals were hard to come by as Hopkins and Osseo met up in boys hockey Saturday. Weston Schenkelberg’s powerplay goal in the third period was the only goal of the contest as Hopkins scored a 1-0 win. It followed a win Friday over Dodge County for the Royals. Hopkins...
ccxmedia.org
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street in Brooklyn Park
A woman is dead after she was struck by a car while trying to cross a Brooklyn Park street Saturday evening. The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue. Investigators say a woman carrying groceries was trying to cross Brooklyn Boulevard from...
ccxmedia.org
Rogers Boys Hockey Beats Maple Grove 5-2
The Maple Grove boys’ hockey team lost to Rogers 5-2 Friday in a match-up of Top 10 teams. After Finn Brink opened the scoring for the Crimson 1:31 into the game, the Royals scored the next four goals, two of them by Mason Jenson. Blake Steenerson’s goal pulled the...
ccxmedia.org
Woman Attacked, Robbed in Grocery Store Parking Lot
A woman was attacked and robbed during a late-night trip to a Brooklyn Park grocery store, according to an alert released by police. Police say officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Cub Foods grocery store on West Broadway Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers learned that three males struck the victim in the face and stole her cell phone, police said.
