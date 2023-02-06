Read full article on original website
More Florida agencies using unmarked sports cars to catch unsuspecting speeders
As instances of aggressive driving increase, local agencies say they need stealthier ways to catch extreme violators. Many are turning to unmarked muscle cars. One afternoon in late September as Officer David Garrett drove south on Interstate 275 toward downtown St. Petersburg, a driver in a black convertible BMW cut across two lanes of the highway.
Polk County families call for stricter bus stop safety guidelines after teen deaths
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is making safety improvements less than one week after 13-year-old Jadin Galindo was struck by a vehicle and killed while waiting for the bus. Mayor Jack Hilligoss told 10 Tampa Bay the city manager has “spoken with Duke Energy and...
New Hillsborough County Deputy Cadet Arrested For ATM Theft While Working At Loomis
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – Detectives have arrested a new cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff’s Training Academy when
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
Mom of burglary suspect offers thanks, hugs to Haines City police officers
Standing together in the corner of a large conference room at the Haines City Police Department, five officers waited anxiously for a visitor Wednesday evening.
2nd student arrested in 2 days for threats of mass shooting in Manatee County
PARRISH, Fla. — On Thursday, a second student was arrested in two days for threatening a mass shooting on social media earlier this week in Manatee County, according to a news release. Authorities said a Parrish Community High School student posted a video to social media "simulating a mass...
‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.
Sheriff: Suspect Identified In Tampa Shell Gas Station Carjacking Homicide
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified the man responsible for the homicide that occurred at the shell gas station on 6605 east Dr. Martin Luther King on Saturday, February 4, 2022. According to deputies, on Saturday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies
Drunk woman drives through active Pasco County police investigation, police say
A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
St. Pete detectives try to identify drivers who shot into crowd, wounding 3
St. Petersburg detectives are searching for two drivers believed to be involved with a parking lot shooting over the weekend.
Search of Truck Driven by Shooting Suspect Reveals Guns and Drugs
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about Alex Michael Greene, 21, who was killed by a Lakeland Police captain following a chase through Eagle Lake and Winter Haven, a car-jacking, and an attempt to run over the LPD captain. Greene was under investigation by the Lakeland...
‘Unimaginable’: Florida rapper recently acquitted of double murder arrested for killing pregnant mom, police say
A man who was recently acquitted of double murder was arrested Wednesday for killing a mother in New Tampa, the Tampa Police Department said.
Florida Man Busted By K-9 For Cocaine And Ketamine During Traffic Stop In Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after a K-9 alerted to drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop last week. According to deputies, on Thursday around 11 p.m., a white Ford F-150 was seen speeding near the intersection of Cortez Boulevard
Polk County Sheriff Searching For 2 Suspects Who Burglarized, Stole Pickup Truck In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle theft that happened early Monday morning in the Copper Ridge neighborhood off of North Campbell Road in Lakeland. Investigators say two suspects burglarized a vehicle and found a key fob inside of
Clearwater police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just east of Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police say the man was found badly injured in the roadway.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Murder-Suicide At Tampa Apartment Complex
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in west Hillsborough County on Tuesday. According to deputies, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Communications Center received a call about a shooting. When deputies arrived at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartments, 4700
New Gas Lines Bring Construction To US 301 In Pasco-Hernando
People traveling south on US 301 through Pasco County may be frustrated by an ongoing problem that is causing lane closures for miles north of Dade City. The project is installing a main gas line that runs from the Sumter county line south for fourteen miles to Lock Street in Dade City. So far, the project has caused right lane closures through Pasco and Hernando Counties as crews work to dig trenches, deliver the gas lines, and install the piping. The construction has dragged traffic to a crawl during busy hours as cars have to merge down to one lane to avoid the construction.
50-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit And Run That Left Him Lying On Gulf-To-Bay Blvd
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police traffic homicide personnel are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in which the vehicle left the scene. The crash occurred at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of Belcher Road. A 50-year-old man was found
Woman Arrested For DUI After Crashing Through Scene Of Fatal Motorcycle Accident
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A New Port Richey woman was arrested for DUI on Monday after crashing through the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident. According to police, on Monday at 8:12 PM, a 39-year-old male allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
