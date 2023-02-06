ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Clearwater police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just east of Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police say the man was found badly injured in the roadway.
New Gas Lines Bring Construction To US 301 In Pasco-Hernando

People traveling south on US 301 through Pasco County may be frustrated by an ongoing problem that is causing lane closures for miles north of Dade City. The project is installing a main gas line that runs from the Sumter county line south for fourteen miles to Lock Street in Dade City. So far, the project has caused right lane closures through Pasco and Hernando Counties as crews work to dig trenches, deliver the gas lines, and install the piping. The construction has dragged traffic to a crawl during busy hours as cars have to merge down to one lane to avoid the construction.
