ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

White House briefed Missouri Gov. Parson, others on Chinese balloon after he complained

By Jonathan Shorman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzFF4_0keQ0NTN00

The White House briefed Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and other governors late Friday afternoon about the suspected Chinese spy balloon, after the Republican governor publicly complained that his office had received “zero communication” from the Biden administration.

Parson and his office didn’t disclose the briefing until Monday. Kelli Jones, a spokeswoman for the governor, confirmed it had taken place after The Star first asked about it over the weekend, when a National Security Council official told McClatchy that the White House had briefed governors , including Parson.

“Yes, late Friday afternoon a briefing was given,” Jones wrote in an email Monday.

The balloon attracted significant attention Friday as it floated across northeast Kansas, skirted the Kansas City metro area and then cut a path across central Missouri. Over several hours, Republican officials in both states called on Democratic President Joe Biden to order the balloon shot down and criticized the White House for allowing it to remain in the air.

A Missouri state senator went as far as urging Parson to unilaterally order the Missouri Air National Guard to shoot it down.

“We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it. Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?” Parson said on Twitter at 1:55 p.m. Friday.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly also expressed concern, calling the balloon’s presence an alarming “provocation.” On Twitter at 3:52 p.m. Friday, the Democratic governor wrote that her office had reached out to the White House .

A spokeswoman for Kelly didn’t respond to requests for comment on Saturday and Monday about whether the governor had received a White House briefing.

An Air Force fighter jet shot down the balloon on Saturday as it floated past the South Carolina coast. Biden said he had ordered the balloon shot down as soon as possible on Wednesday, but acquiesced to advice from military officials to wait until it was over water.

China has maintained the balloon was weather-related, but U.S. officials say it was conducting surveillance.

McClatchyDC’s Michael Wilner contributed reporting

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
The Independent

White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years

The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
978
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy