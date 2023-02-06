Read full article on original website
Pantex hosting 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex will be hosting the 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event for February. The event will be on February 23, with session available at 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Region 16 Education Services Center on Bell Street.
Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today. “The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, stake president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare takes in nearly 9,000 animals in 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 2022, 8,914 animals came through the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare building. Amarillo’s intake numbers are comparable to cities triple our size, like Austin and Houston. “Historically, the city of Amarillo has treated animal ownership like rural Texas, and as we change our community...
Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services offering energy assistance and free tax services
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services will be hosting an Energy Assistance Fair and offer free tax services. People attending will be given information about how to access billing assistance resources. Customers will be able to:. Speak with experts about energy assistance programs. Learn about energy-saving...
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department identified the victim who died in a house fire early Thursday morning in northwest Amarillo. AFD said 72-year-old Betty Moore was found dead outside of the house fire. No other injuries were reported. About 4:21 a.m., fire crews were called out to the...
Amarillo Botanical Garden is hosting ‘That’s Amore’ Valentine’s Day Dinner
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Botanical Garden’s “That’s Amore” Valentine’s Day Dinner. The event will feature live music by Esquire Jazz Band and be catered by Pescarez Italian Restaurant. The dinner will be on Feb. 14, from 6 p.m....
Canyon burglary spree hits West Texas A&M University
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A massive car burglary has impacted the city of Canyon and West Texas A&M University. WTAMU police were called about individuals checking door handles on cars late Tuesday night. “By having everybody involved in the safety aspect, it increases our impact it expects essentially because we...
Convicted Amarillo murderer executed after sitting on death row for over 20 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After sitting on death row for over two decades, Amarillo convicted murderer John Balentine was executed earlier this evening in Huntsville. Potter County District Attorney Randall Sims had pushed for the execution to go forward. Attempts for his final stay today failed. According to court documents,...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the suspect. According to the complaint, on Feb. 5, a woman entered the lobby of the Amarillo Police Department and said she wanted to report a murder that happened at the Wood Spring Suites Hotel on East I-40.
Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire Tuesday morning for the third time within the last month. About 6:12 a.m., fire crews with Amarillo Fire Department arrived to a house fire in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and South Rusk Street. Firefighters...
Amarillo fire officials: Cause of house fire last night caused by improper throwing of smoke materials
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire officials said the cause of a home fire last night was due to improperly throwing smoking materials into a trash. Last night, fire crews with Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a fire in the area of Terry Street and North Polk Street.
Canyon’s Derrek Clements signs national letter of intent to West Texas A&M
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon’s star quarterback is staying in Canyon. Derrick Clements will be heading just a few minutes down the road to join the West Texas A&M Buffaloes football team next season. “Growing around WT my whole life, going to the games, all the sports, it’s kind...
Randall tennis star Ella Hester and Caprock baseball player Aldo Ostos sign letters of intent
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The college signings across the Texas panhandle continue today. Over at Randall High School, tennis star Ella Hester signed her letter of intent to attend Texas A&M - Kingsville. Hester was part of the group that helped lead the raiders to a team tennis state championship and is set to take part in spring tennis in the coming months. She highlighted what the victory at states in her senior season meant to her.
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth during a drug bust at S. Mirror Street. According to the complaint, a judge signed a warrant for officials to search a home owned by Landis Barrow and Curtis Gardner. Law...
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Tatyana Gaspar
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies are one of the best basketball teams in the state of Texas. One of the players at the center of that success is team captain Tatyana Gaspar. Some might consider her the glue piece, the leader, but her teammates just prefer...
2 teens arrested after short chase for multiple vehicle burglaries at WT campus
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement have arrested two teens for multiple vehicle burglaries that happened during the evening. According to officials, on Feb. 8, at around 2:30 a.m., officers arrested the teens who were suspected to have burglarized around 13 vehicles, not including those that happened on campus. Officers...
Palo Duro boys soccer downs Amarillo High 7-0, AHS girls win 9-0
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons and Amarillo High Sandies took the field at Dick Bivins Stadium for a soccer match on Monday night. The night featured two polar opposite games for the girls and the boys. The Lady Sandies took the victory over Palo Duro 9-0 while the Palo Duro boys beat Amarillo High 7-0.
Audi Luckey and Cole Purcell dominate in Palo Duro and Bushland wins
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In boys basketball tonight, two players stared for the Palo Duro Dons and the Bushland Falcons. Bushland had a tight battle with Canadian in a low scoring game, but Cole Purcell shined. The star senior guard had 22 of the Falcons 35 points including the game-winner and Bushland came away with the 35-32 win.
Buffs and Lady Buffs start 2023 campaign 4-0 on opening weekend
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M baseball and softball teams opened their seasons this past weekend on the road both going 4-0. The Buffs hit the ground running this season as all of their games are Lone Star Conference games except for two. WT started their season with a trip to Laredo to face off against the Dustdevils of Texas A&M International. They swept TAMIU in a four-game series, winning Friday’s game 10-1, then Saturday’s games 4-2 and 9-5, and Sunday’s game 17-2 in seven innings.
Caprock Lady Longhorns girls basketball season comes to an end
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three girls basketball teams in AISD are heading to the playoffs, but the season is over for the Lady Longhorns. Caprock’s loss on Tuesday night to Palo Duro marked the end of an up and down year. Head coach David Smiley is already focused on what improvements need to be made for next season.
