Amarillo, TX

Pantex hosting 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex will be hosting the 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event for February. The event will be on February 23, with session available at 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Region 16 Education Services Center on Bell Street.
Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today. “The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, stake president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare takes in nearly 9,000 animals in 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 2022, 8,914 animals came through the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare building. Amarillo’s intake numbers are comparable to cities triple our size, like Austin and Houston. “Historically, the city of Amarillo has treated animal ownership like rural Texas, and as we change our community...
Canyon burglary spree hits West Texas A&M University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A massive car burglary has impacted the city of Canyon and West Texas A&M University. WTAMU police were called about individuals checking door handles on cars late Tuesday night. “By having everybody involved in the safety aspect, it increases our impact it expects essentially because we...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the suspect. According to the complaint, on Feb. 5, a woman entered the lobby of the Amarillo Police Department and said she wanted to report a murder that happened at the Wood Spring Suites Hotel on East I-40.
Randall tennis star Ella Hester and Caprock baseball player Aldo Ostos sign letters of intent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The college signings across the Texas panhandle continue today. Over at Randall High School, tennis star Ella Hester signed her letter of intent to attend Texas A&M - Kingsville. Hester was part of the group that helped lead the raiders to a team tennis state championship and is set to take part in spring tennis in the coming months. She highlighted what the victory at states in her senior season meant to her.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Tatyana Gaspar

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies are one of the best basketball teams in the state of Texas. One of the players at the center of that success is team captain Tatyana Gaspar. Some might consider her the glue piece, the leader, but her teammates just prefer...
2 teens arrested after short chase for multiple vehicle burglaries at WT campus

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement have arrested two teens for multiple vehicle burglaries that happened during the evening. According to officials, on Feb. 8, at around 2:30 a.m., officers arrested the teens who were suspected to have burglarized around 13 vehicles, not including those that happened on campus. Officers...
Palo Duro boys soccer downs Amarillo High 7-0, AHS girls win 9-0

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons and Amarillo High Sandies took the field at Dick Bivins Stadium for a soccer match on Monday night. The night featured two polar opposite games for the girls and the boys. The Lady Sandies took the victory over Palo Duro 9-0 while the Palo Duro boys beat Amarillo High 7-0.
Audi Luckey and Cole Purcell dominate in Palo Duro and Bushland wins

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In boys basketball tonight, two players stared for the Palo Duro Dons and the Bushland Falcons. Bushland had a tight battle with Canadian in a low scoring game, but Cole Purcell shined. The star senior guard had 22 of the Falcons 35 points including the game-winner and Bushland came away with the 35-32 win.
Buffs and Lady Buffs start 2023 campaign 4-0 on opening weekend

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M baseball and softball teams opened their seasons this past weekend on the road both going 4-0. The Buffs hit the ground running this season as all of their games are Lone Star Conference games except for two. WT started their season with a trip to Laredo to face off against the Dustdevils of Texas A&M International. They swept TAMIU in a four-game series, winning Friday’s game 10-1, then Saturday’s games 4-2 and 9-5, and Sunday’s game 17-2 in seven innings.
Caprock Lady Longhorns girls basketball season comes to an end

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three girls basketball teams in AISD are heading to the playoffs, but the season is over for the Lady Longhorns. Caprock’s loss on Tuesday night to Palo Duro marked the end of an up and down year. Head coach David Smiley is already focused on what improvements need to be made for next season.
AMARILLO, TX

