Molly’s Men! Take a Look Back at 90 Day Fiance’s Molly Hopkins’ Dating History: Ex-Husband, Boyfriend

By Katherine Schaffstall
 2 days ago
Discovery+ (3)

Molly’s men! 90 Day Fiancé fans have ​watched Molly Hopkins ​as she documented several relationships during her appearances on the franchise. Keep scrolling to take a look back at her ex-husband, ex-boyfriend and find out what her relationship status is today.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins’ Ex-Husband, Luis Mendez?

Molly made her first appearance on the franchise ​on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé when she married Dominican Republic native Luis Mendez in July 2017.

Just six months after tying the knot, Molly filed for divorce in January 2018.

The former couple officially separated on January 5, 2018, according to the divorce documents obtained by ​Reality Blurb. In the paperwork, Molly listed the reason for their divorce as “the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Their divorce was later finalized in May 2018.

Who Did ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins Date Before Luis Mendez?

Molly was never married before her relationship with Luis. However, she has two daughters, Olivia and Kensley, from two previous relationships.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins’ Ex-Boyfriend, Kelly Brown?

Following her divorce from Luis, Molly moved on with Kelly Brown.

Fans first met Kelly during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which premiered in February 2021. At the time, Molly explained that she met Kelly when he slid into her Instagram DMs.

The pair began a long-distance relationship, as Molly lives in Georgia and Kelly resides in New York City. When the cop traveled to Georgia to visit the TLC personality, the couple faced several roadblocks including trust issues.

Another obstacle the pair faced was their disagreement on whether or not they wanted to have kids. The Brooklyn native revealed that he wanted children with Molly, though she admitted that she wasn’t ready to have children immediately.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown Still Together?

While they seemingly agreed to work through their issues, Molly and Kelly weren’t able to make their love last. In February 2023, a rep for the LiviRae owner confirmed to In Touch that the couple had split in November 2022 after Kelly allegedly “choke slammed” Molly’s daughter Olivia.

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” Molly’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, explained. “Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

Kelly denied the altercation in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon. I really want to be left alone,” he said. “I don’t bother them or even go in their town. I don’t want anything to do with them. It’s over, I haven’t been near them since November.”

