LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana will take centerstage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It all begins at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the “Medicinal Cannabis Act” or LB 588, which would make weed legal in some form for the first time in the state. Nebraska is currently one of just three states that doesn’t allow access to marijuana in any form.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO