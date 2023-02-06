ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas Jayhawks set date for ‘Spring Showcase’ football event. Here are the details

By Shreyas Laddha
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzRcX_0kePzp6s00

It’s time to mark your calendars, Jayhawks fans.

Kansas football announced its Spring Showcase date on Monday.

The Jayhawks will host their annual Spring Showcase on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Spring football starts on Feb. 28, and the showcase will culminate the team’s 15-practice schedule. The event is open to all; admission is free, no ticket required.

Details regarding fan activities and events will be announced closer to the showcase date.

Last season, in head coach Lance Leipold’s second year on the job in Lawrence, the Jayhawks finished 6-7 (3-5 Big 12) and made their first bowl appearance in 15 years.

The Spring Showcase will give KU fans their first look at the 2023 Jayhawks. KU returns 17 of 22 offensive and defensive starters from last season’s roster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
throughthephog.com

Kansas Jayhawks football schedule in the new-look Big 12 is released

Since the 2011 season, the Big 12 has operated with just 10 teams. There were 9 conference games and every single team played each other once. What used to be a simple concept has now become more complex. Now that the conference has expanded to 14 schools, KU’s football schedule has become something to monitor.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

KU football transfers receive individual grades from 247Sports

The Kansas football program continues to recruit the transfer portal well under Lance Leipold. For the third-consecutive offseason KU has added double-digit transfers. Just like last year, KU used the mid-year transfer market to add players who will be on campus for spring practice, which is set to begin on February 28. KU added 10 mid-year transfers who will arrive on scholarship and all of them are on campus and in classes, including six players on defense, three players on offense and one specialist.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
978
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy