Kansas Jayhawks set date for ‘Spring Showcase’ football event. Here are the details

It’s time to mark your calendars, Jayhawks fans.

Kansas football announced its Spring Showcase date on Monday.

The Jayhawks will host their annual Spring Showcase on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Spring football starts on Feb. 28, and the showcase will culminate the team’s 15-practice schedule. The event is open to all; admission is free, no ticket required.

Details regarding fan activities and events will be announced closer to the showcase date.

Last season, in head coach Lance Leipold’s second year on the job in Lawrence, the Jayhawks finished 6-7 (3-5 Big 12) and made their first bowl appearance in 15 years.

The Spring Showcase will give KU fans their first look at the 2023 Jayhawks. KU returns 17 of 22 offensive and defensive starters from last season’s roster.