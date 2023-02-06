Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'
Nancy Pelosi slammed MSNBC during an interview published Sunday and said she was "not a big fan" of their coverage of President Biden's classified documents.
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
McCarthy, Harris spotted laughing in friendly exchange before Biden State of the Union
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Vice President Kamala Harris were spotted chatting and laughing before President Biden's State of the Union address.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Rep. Roy introduces bill to block illegal immigrants as House GOP fires up border push
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, introduced a bill this week to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants into the U.S. until the border is under operational control by DHS.
Biden accepts GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy's State of the Union invitation on February 7
President Biden will deliver a State of the Union address before Congress on February 7th after accepting an invite from Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Nancy Pelosi says NY Democrats whiffed on crime: 'The governor didn’t realize soon enough'
Nancy Pelosi claimed during an interview that Democrats would have kept the House if New York politicians recognized that crime was a top issue in New York.
Dem leader Jeffries calls Republicans who spoke out during Biden State of the Union 'childish,' 'petulant'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that Republicans who were "yelling and screaming" during President Biden's State of the Union address are "childish."
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
GOP Rep. Andy Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
WASHINGTON — Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Wednesday that he's filing articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has faced demands from top Republicans to resign over his handling of the southern border. Biggs announced the move at a press conference flanked by several Republicans, including...
msn.com
In 2024, Republicans may regret McCarthy’s 2023 deal-making
Striking a deal with hard-line conservatives may have won Kevin McCarthy the House speakership, but some strategists are warning that the concessions he made may tank the Republican Party's shot in the 2024 elections by alienating moderate and suburban voters. McCarthy became House speaker in the early morning hours of...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Sanders tapped to give Republican response to State of the Union
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican address following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week. "Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime, and a failing school system," said Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in a news release. "As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head-on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington." ...
Five questions for Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The speech comes at a critical point for Biden. Republicans now control the House, the glow from Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in the midterms is fading and the first moves in the 2024 campaign are already being made. Here are some of […]
Trump Official Responsible for SOTU Fence Outraging Republicans
Biden actually has little control over the decision.
MSNBC Gleefully Mocks Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Weakness’ at SOTU
Immediately after President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, MSNBC’s post-speech analysis largely focused on ridiculing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “weakness” and inability to control his own caucus.According to the network’s liberal hosts and anchors, this was “the worst possible night” for the GOP leader as it revealed that he “has no power” within his own party. And Biden “understands” that, they insisted.Republican lawmakers repeatedly heckled and cursed at the president throughout his speech, regardless of Biden’s attempts to offer up some bipartisan olive branches. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), naturally, helped lead...
K-State president Linton attends State of the Union address
Kansas State University president Richard Linton was a guest at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., invited Linton as his guest during the president’s annual speech regarding the nation’s current status and specific issues his administration plans to address in the coming year.
