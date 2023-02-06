ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

In 2024, Republicans may regret McCarthy’s 2023 deal-making

Striking a deal with hard-line conservatives may have won Kevin McCarthy the House speakership, but some strategists are warning that the concessions he made may tank the Republican Party's shot in the 2024 elections by alienating moderate and suburban voters. McCarthy became House speaker in the early morning hours of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Sanders tapped to give Republican response to State of the Union

(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican address following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week. "Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime, and a failing school system," said Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in a news release. "As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head-on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington." ...
ARKANSAS STATE
WHNT News 19

Five questions for Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The speech comes at a critical point for Biden. Republicans now control the House, the glow from Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in the midterms is fading and the first moves in the 2024 campaign are already being made. Here are some of […]
TheDailyBeast

MSNBC Gleefully Mocks Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Weakness’ at SOTU

Immediately after President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, MSNBC’s post-speech analysis largely focused on ridiculing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “weakness” and inability to control his own caucus.According to the network’s liberal hosts and anchors, this was “the worst possible night” for the GOP leader as it revealed that he “has no power” within his own party. And Biden “understands” that, they insisted.Republican lawmakers repeatedly heckled and cursed at the president throughout his speech, regardless of Biden’s attempts to offer up some bipartisan olive branches. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), naturally, helped lead...

